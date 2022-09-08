Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2028
New Research Study ""Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market, by application (Semantic Search, Question and Answer Machine, Information Retrieval, Electronic Reading, and Online Learning), By Service Type (Data Management, Knowledge Portals, Content Management, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), by End-use industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027"" has been added to Coherent Market insight
Semantic knowledge graphing is a powerful tool that provides both visual information and the ability to analyze this information quickly and effectively. Semantic knowledge graphing uses mathematically robust statistical methods and tools to create a rich graphical representation of complex and often highly abstract data sets. This representation can be made very quickly using just a few mathematical algorithms and can be used for all kinds of problems such as time-series analysis, consumer demand analysis, financial prediction, trend analysis, and much more. As more sophisticated mathematical and statistical techniques are developed more time-series and intuitive ways to utilize the knowledge graph generated by these algorithms become possible. With the help of knowledge graphing, it will become easier to make inferences from large amounts of data sets and to build up databases and networks on a much more practical level.
The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Semantic Knowledge Graphing market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.
In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.
The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.
The key segmentation factors that support the global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market's success in the current environment are discussed in this research along with statistics on the company's growth. The significance of regional classification in the global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market is also highlighted in the report. The global Semantic Knowledge Graphing market will eventually generate more profits and have a higher market size than was previously anticipated due to rising demand.
Major Key players in this Market:
◘ Google Inc.
◘ metaphacts GmbH
◘ Stardog Union
◘ Grakn.AI
◘ Microsoft Corporation
◘ LinkedIn
◘ Semantic Web Company
◘ Baidu
◘ Yandex
◘ Wolfram Alpha
◘ Ontotext
Key Market Drivers:
The increasing usage of search engines in the world is the main factor that is expected to enhance the growth of the global semantic knowledge graphing market. For instance, according to Review42, there are around 4 billion Google users in the world. Moreover, increasing service launches by key market players, along with high investments in research and development of advanced technological services are estimated to create propulsion in the global semantic knowledge graphing market.
Global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market: Taxonomy
The global semantic knowledge graphing market is segmented on the basis of application, service type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:
◘ Semantic Search
◘ Question and Answer Machine
◘ Information Retrieval
◘ Electronic Reading
◘ Online Learning
On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into:
◘ Data Management
◘ Knowledge Portals
◘ Content Management
◘ Others
On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into:
◘ Large Enterprise
◘ Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into:
◘ BFSI
◘ Healthcare
◘ Manufacturing
◘ Government
◘ Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The increasing incidence of COVID positive cases has restricted several systems and services and has affected the growth of the global semantic knowledge graphing market. For instance, according to Our World in Data, there have been till now more than 3.28 crore COVID positive cases in India.
Key Takeaways
◘ The size of the global semantic knowledge graphing market was evaluated at around US$ 1054.6 million in 2019 and is projected to increase to US$ 3,000.0 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 14.0%, owing to the increasing usage of search engines in the world. For instance, according to Backlinko, Bing's search engine currently owns a 2.71% share of the global search engine market.
◘ North America is expected to hold a major share of the global semantic knowledge graphing market, owing to the increasing usage of search engines in the region. For instance, according to HubSpot, with over 70% of the market share, Google has become the most used search engine in the U.S. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region is expected to drive the growth of the market.
◘ The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global semantic knowledge graphing market, owing to the increasing investments in the technology sector, especially in the developing regions. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the IT revenue in India is expected to reach around US$ 93 billion in 2-2-1 and is projected to increase to around US$ 98.5 billion in 2022.
The following are the study objectives for this report:
◘ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.
◘ Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.
◘ Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.
◘ By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.
◘ Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.
◘ Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.
◘ To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.
Reasons to buy the report:
○ To provide a comprehensive picture of the Semantic Knowledge Graphing market, illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecasting of the market have been undertaken based on type, offering, deployment, process, industry, and region.
○ In order to offer comprehensive insights into the Semantic Knowledge Graphing market, a value chain analysis has been completed.
○ This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Semantic Knowledge Graphing market's major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
○ The study includes important participants, a comprehensive analysis of their income streams, and a full competitive landscape of the market.
Table of Contents with Major Points:
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Basic Information of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
1.1.1 Definition of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
1.1.2 Classifications of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
1.1.3 Applications of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
1.1.4 Characteristics of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
1.2 Development Overview of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
2 Semantic Knowledge Graphing International and China Market Analysis
2.1 Semantic Knowledge Graphing Industry International Market Analysis
2.1.1 Semantic Knowledge Graphing International Market Development History
2.1.2 Semantic Knowledge Graphing Competitive Landscape Analysis
2.1.3 Semantic Knowledge Graphing International Main Countries Development Status
2.1.4 Semantic Knowledge Graphing International Market Development Trend
2.2 Semantic Knowledge Graphing Industry China Market Analysis
2.2.1 Semantic Knowledge Graphing China Market Development History
2.2.2 Semantic Knowledge Graphing Competitive Landscape Analysis
2.2.3 Semantic Knowledge Graphing China Main Regions Development Status
2.2.4 Semantic Knowledge Graphing China Market Development Trend
2.3 Semantic Knowledge Graphing International and China Market Comparison Analysis
3 Environment Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
3.1 International Economy Analysis
3.2 China Economy Analysis
3.3 Policy Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
3.4 News Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
4.1 Global Revenue of Semantic Knowledge Graphing by Classifications 2022-2030
4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of Semantic Knowledge Graphing by Classifications 2022-2030
4.3 Semantic Knowledge Graphing Revenue by Classifications
5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
5.1 Global Revenue of Semantic Knowledge Graphing by Regions 2022-2030
5.2 2022-2030 USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
5.3 2022-2030 Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
5.4 2022-2030 Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
5.5 2022-2030 China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
6 Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing Revenue Market Status 2022-2030
6.1 Revenue of Semantic Knowledge Graphing 2022-2030
6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing 2022-2030
6.3 Revenue Overview of Semantic Knowledge Graphing 2022-2030
6.4 Gross Margin of Semantic Knowledge Graphing 2022-2030
7. Company Profiles
7.1 key player 1
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 key player 2
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategies
7.3 key player 3
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Overview
7.3.3 Business Strategies
7.4 key player 4
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Financial Overview
7.4.3 Business Strategies
7.5 key player 5
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.5.2 Financial Overview
7.5.3 Business Strategies
....
8 Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
10 Development Trend of Semantic Knowledge Graphing Industry 2016-2021
11 Industry Chain Suppliers of Semantic Knowledge Graphing with Contact Information
12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Semantic Knowledge Graphing
13 Conclusion of the Global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Industry 2015 Market Research Report
...
Mr. Shah
