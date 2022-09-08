SeaChange and Source Digital Partner to Jointly Boost the Value of Connected TV Ad Inventory with Web 3.0 Multiverse Engagement Services

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development has partnered with Source Digital, Inc, the innovator of Source Activated Moments (“SAMs”), a Web3 alternative that creates immersive and personalized user engagement across any video or digital metaverse experience.



The new partnership provides an alternative to monetizing video and metaverse content that is over and above traditional advertising models, while activating the full potential of advertising inventory on connected TVs by building interactive moments that engage the user for increased clickthrough rates.

The first commercial application of the partnership will be to deploy Source™, a connected TV enabled network designed for consumers in the OTT and metaverse space, leveraging Source Activated Moments and SeaChange StreamVid™ platform, a software-as-service (SaaS) designed to seamlessly allow content owners to publish, distribute and monetize all types of content across all device platforms, including connected TVs.

Source™ recently partnered with the Sansar metaverse to extend its content personalization and monetization technology across a wide distribution network, showcasing so-called Metavents, live physical events such as concerts that get enriched with a synchronized in-world metaverse experience. Here, Source Activated Moments allow viewers to explore interactive and socially engaging content. Through the partnership with SeaChange, content creators will be afforded the opportunity to have a physical video experience that is always in sync with a metaverse experience for a true multiverse, enabling a fluid customer experience between the physical event and the metaverse.

“Source’s technology is truly at the forefront of innovation. We are thrilled to work with a partner that has understood the potential of user activation and engagement in the metaverse paradigm and who shares our excitement about bringing immersive digital experiences on connected TVs to the homes”, says Chris Klimmer, President at SeaChange. “With the combination of SeaChange’s enablement and ad insertion technology and Source’s SAM concept, we will boost user engagement and maximize the value of ad inventory on connected TVs.”

“My co-founder and I come from a time where we remember video moving from analog to digital and Sea Change was always there at the forefront of those evolutions in video”, says Hank Frecon, CEO of Source™. “We are excited to partner across SeaChange’s home entertainment video infrastructure, to apply a way overdue form of immersive monetization patented strictly for video and the metaverse. “

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) SeaChange’s technology portfolio enables to launch and grow premium linear TV, direct-to-consumer streaming and FAST channel services on all device types such as Set-Top-Boxes, mobile devices or connected TVs. SeaChange’s mission is to maximize the value of video content by providing sophisticated monetization tools that help protect existing and generate new and incremental revenue streams for the SeaChange clients, especially by providing state-of-the art video ad insertion technology to drive advertising revenues across linear TV, streaming and connected TV inventory.

With its rich product portfolio and the strategic focus to maximize the SeaChange partners’ ad inventory value with services such as targeting, personalization and multi-screen engagement, SeaChange is well positioned to expand market share in the booming global video advertising and streaming markets.

About Source

Source Digital, Inc. is a disruptive monetization platform that delivers a new era of social engagement through video and the metaverse. Building a network out of networks, Source™ offers the first in-video, contextually driven, frictionless acquisition experience of information, digital and physical goods, contextually driven advertising, sports betting and more! Source Digital's technology allows content creators, owners, brands, and retailers to seamlessly engage with viewers across any device or screen in real time. An immersive approach to interactive video and the metaverse, Source Digital's patented technology inspires brand loyalty organically through continuous, personalized engagement, reducing audience drift while yielding nuanced measurements and substantially increased avenues for monetization. Source™ is in revenue and currently has 11 patents covering the intersection of 2D and 3D content and metadata-driven ad placement. Learn more about Source Digital, Inc., offering the first seamless, in-video consumer attribution and purchasing processes that continue to engage the end-user while delivering substantially increased revenue, at SourceDigital.net . Follow @SourceSync on Instagram, @SourceSync_io on Twitter or connect with the tech company on LinkedIn at Source Digital.

