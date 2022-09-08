Graphiant Unveils Replacement For MPLS and SDWAN

Graphiant Network Edge Provides Any-to-Any Elastic Connectivity that Combines the Enterprise Performance of MPLS with Internet Class Agility

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, emerged from stealth mode today. Graphiant is introducing the Graphiant Network Edge, a solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners all delivered as-a-Service. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SD-WAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant’s Network Edge has MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery, security and privacy) and Internet-class agility.



“Network architects have to provide connectivity for an impossibly complex world,” says Khalid Raza, CEO of Graphiant. “Connecting business resources, hybrid cloud, edge networks and remote workers, is time-consuming, error-prone and full of security challenges. We’ve delivered a solution that removes this complexity.”

Graphiant removes the need for Network Architects to build bespoke networks between every resource, hybrid cloud, edge network, customer and partner. Instead, they simply connect each resource to the Graphiant Stateless Core. All routing is handled by the Graphiant Core. Traffic remains encrypted from edge to edge, ensuring complete security and privacy. SLA-grade performance is guaranteed.





Graphiant Network Edge enables organizations to tackle today’s most challenging use cases with Internet-class agility:



Enterprise Connectivity. Connect all enterprise workers and resources quickly and securely without having to set-up tunnels.

Business to Business Connectivity. Connect with customers and business partners quickly without the need for complex DMZ’s and firewalls.

Cloud Connectivity. The Graphiant Gateway simplifies connecting to multiple clouds.



“Graphiant’s technical advancements are revolutionary,” says Dixon Greenfield, Director of Network Operations, Valmont Industries. “Graphiant’s private edge gives us MPLS-level performance, reliability and security as an agile and affordable service.”

“Our customers are in the midst of a major transformation of their enterprise architectures due to the shifts to cloud and hybrid working,” said Neil Anderson, AVP, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions, World Wide Technology. “We see Graphiant’s Network Edge being a primary way our customers can simplify their architecture complexity, while at the same time taking advantage of additional visibility and higher levels of service, without sacrificing security.”

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SDWAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant has developed the Graphiant Network Edge, an “as-a-Service” solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant’s Network Edge combines MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery and privacy) and Internet-class agility to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

