Xeriant has trademarked NEXBOARD™ for its Eco-Friendly Retacell®-based Wall Panels

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery and development of advanced materials and technology, announces today that it has trademarked NEXBOARD™ as the commercial name for its green Retacell®-based wall panels, which can be used to replace wallboard products made from gypsum and wood, such as drywall, plywood, OSB (oriented strand board) and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) for new and retrofit construction. Xeriant continues to work with several large firms – both domestic and international – which are testing the Retacell® fire retardant technology in plastics, woods and textiles for various applications.



“Our goal is to deliver a next-generation building product that economically satisfies the highest level of quality and performance expectations, which is reflected in our branding strategy. NEXBOARD™ is a superior wallboard for the diverse global construction market, enhancing safety and sustainability, while requiring minimal changes to established installation methods. We have been encouraged by the strong interest in NEXBOARD™ from the homebuilding community, which is further confirmation that we hit the bullseye,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

In addition to the Company’s recently announced Letter of Intent from Next New Concept to use NEXBOARD™ in the construction of 35,000 homes, Xeriant is in discussions with several other large residential and commercial builders concerning its NEXBOARD™ wallboard products.

Dave Zajac, Managing Director of Xeriant’s Advanced Chemicals and Materials Division, commented, “Our Retacell®-based wall panels are at a commercialization point for our initial retail and licensing partners, requiring effective product branding which is on point and allows us to build brand identity, awareness and loyalty. We wanted to communicate a strong, straightforward, and trustworthy brand and we believe NEXBOARD™ can become synonymous with the Company’s core values of safety and sustainability, so the customer can be assured that they’re in for a better experience.”

Retacell® is a biodegradable and nontoxic high-performance thermal- and fire-protection chemical agent that is custom formulated to meet each application’s specifications and can be applied as a coating or treatment or infused during manufacturing into a variety of materials, including recycled plastics and wood-based fiber. Retacell®-infused materials are also water repellent.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery and development of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

