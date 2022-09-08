Kaival Brands to Participate Virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Hybrid Conference September 12-14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- GRANT, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), the U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), which are intended for legal-age nicotine users, announced that Eric Mosser, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, along with Russell Quick, Head of Marketing & Sales, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in-person or virtual on September 12-14, 2022. All in-person presentations and meetings are held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Mr. Mosser will provide an overview of the Company's business and will be available on- demand starting on Monday, September 12th at 7 a.m. ET on the conference website. You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/77191185-1970-4193-a9c8-cbda7092e37a.

For additional information about the conference, visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact Stephen Sheriff at stephen@kaivalbrands.com

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible adult-focused marketing, strict youth access prevention measures and age-verification standards, as well as sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor’s device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, Chief Science and Regulatory Officer of Kaival Brands, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related party.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands and Philip Morris International Inc. are the exclusive global distributors of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at www.ir.kaivalbrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's management and partners included herein and related to the subject matter herein includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which are statements other than historical facts. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results (including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits to the Company and Bidi Vapor of the Court decision described herein) could materially and adversely differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) future actions by the FDA in response to the Court's decision that could impact our business and prospects, (ii) the success of our agreement with Philip Morris International, (iii) how quickly domestic and international markets adopt our products, (iv) the scope of future FDA enforcement of regulations in the ENDS industry, (v) the FDA's approach to the regulation of synthetic nicotine and its impact on our business, (vi) potential federal and state flavor bans and other restrictions on ENDS products, (vii) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute, (viii) general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; (ix) the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs, (x) our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth, including sales growth in the international markets, (xi) circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives, (xii) significant changes in our relationships with our distributors or sub-distributors and (xiii) other factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 21, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2022 and accessible at www.sec.gov.



