Medaro Mining Commences an Airborne Geophysical Survey At Yurichson Uranium Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced airborne geophysical survey at its Yurichson Uranium Property in Saskatchewan. The Company has contracted Terraquest Ltd. of Markham, Ontario to complete a helicopter-borne aeromagnetic, horizontal gradiometric, radiometric, and VLF-EM surveys on the Property. A total of 7,117 line -kilometers of survey is being completed at 50 m line spacing using a helicopter.

Survey Highlights

Total 7,117 line-km at 50 m line spacing; with 1,029 lines and 19 tie lines; line azimuth 135°/315°; tie line azimuth 045°/225°

High Resolution Aeromagnetics (Fixed Nose boom for safe and low acquisition)

Radiometric (single crystal pack)

Horizontal Gradiometer - Fixed side booms

Matrix Digital very low frequency - electromagnetic (VLF-EM)

Aircraft AStar 350 B2; with terrain clearance 25m-30m drape mode





Figure 1: Geophysical survey flight path

The survey crew is based at KM147 Lamp Lighters Lodge, Saskatchewan, which is located near the Yurichson Property. The survey is expected to be completed by second week of September. The Company will update on the results of the survey as soon as available.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael R. Mulberry

CEO and Director

About Medaro Mining Corp.

(CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/ .

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Email: info@medaromining.com

Phone: 604-800-0203

Web: https://medaromining.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements respecting the Agreement, the cash payments, the issuance of shares, the exploration expenditure, and the Bonus are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f038a720-4341-4735-936b-242d4c346151.