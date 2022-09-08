HeartSciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- Southlake, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to significantly expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness by detecting cardiac dysfunction, today announced that Andrew Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

HeartSciences’ presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community throughout the conference.

The webcast of the Company’s presentation can also be accessed https://journey.ct.events/view/dca5199f-269e-4e10-b942-5c83c1d0e166 and on the investor relations section of HeartScience's website at www.heartsciences.com as of 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, September 12, 2022.

About Heart Test Laboratories, Inc.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (d/b/a HeartSciences) is medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness by detecting cardiac dysfunction. The Company’s objective is to make an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista wavECG, or the MyoVista, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed. Additional information about the Company is available at www.heartsciences.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

