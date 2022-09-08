Aprea Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways, today announced that Oren Gilad Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. ET.



The presentation will discuss Aprea’s discovery program and development pipeline in synthetic lethality and DDR, including:

ATRN-119, the Company’s Phase 1-ready small molecule ATR inhibitor

ATRN-W1051, the Company’s WEE1 inhibitor in preclinical development

Repli-Biom, the Company’s discovery platform to identify both new precision oncology targets and patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment

Eprenetapopt, the Company’s clinical-stage small molecule p53 reactivator

A copy of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events Calendar” in the News and Events section of the Aprea website.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response pathways. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a Phase 1-ready small molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. ATRN-W1051, the Company’s novel WEE1 inhibitor, is in preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statement

Source: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Corporate Contacts:

Scott M. Coiante

Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

617-463-9385

Gregory A. Korbel

Sr. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

617-463-9385