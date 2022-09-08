Submit Release
Phunware Sets September 2022 Financial Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to present and hold one-on-one meetings at the following financial conferences in September 2022:

2nd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference - September 8, 2022
Virtually presenting Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference
Executives: COO Randall Crowder

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference - September 12-14, 2022
Presenting Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.
Executives: CEO Alan Knitowski and CFO Matt Aune
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Phunware management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
Laura Simpson
JConnelly
Email: PhunwarePR@jconnelly.com
Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860


Primary Logo

