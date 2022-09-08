Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,864 in the last 365 days.

Benefytt Technologies Appoints Kathryn Dawson as Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (“Benefytt” or the “Company”), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, has appointed Kathryn Dawson as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective August 22, 2022. Ms. Dawson joins Benefytt from Experian, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Ms. Dawson brings more than 20 years of expertise in Human Resources and Operations, having held global HR roles for Experian for six years and Nokia (formerly Alcatel-Lucent) for 18 years. In her varied roles, she partnered with executive leadership teams to design and build results-driven people solutions that aligned back to key business priorities. She has been the recipient of awards recognizing the highest levels of achievement and quality, and has a track record of success in leading diverse teams across multiple industries, corporate cultures and geographies.

“I am excited to join Benefytt Technologies and look forward to leveraging my expertise to strengthen the Human Resources function,” said Ms. Dawson. “I am impressed with the leadership team’s focus on building a strong culture while continuing to execute on business goals, and look forward to working with Todd Baxter and the entire leadership team to deliver on this vision.”

In her role, Ms. Dawson is responsible for Benefytt’s overall human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, leadership development, organization design and cultural development, and employee relations. Her balanced perspective on strategic priorities and operational excellence will take into account people, process and technology to develop Benefytt’s HR goals and initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Kathryn to the Benefytt team, and are excited to have someone of her caliber in charge of our HR strategy going forward,” said Todd Baxter, CEO of Benefytt. “Her motivation and genuine passion for developing talent, influencing business and driving a high-performance culture will transform our HR capabilities and allow us to better deliver our innovative and highly-personalized healthcare insurance solutions.”

Ms. Dawson holds a BBA in Strategic Management from the University of North Texas. For more information on Benefytt, visit www.benefytt.com or follow Benefytt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/benefytt or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/benefytt-technologies.

About Benefytt Technologies, Inc.
Benefytt Technologies, Inc. is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and technologies, the Company offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation’s leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.

Learn more about us at www.benefytt.com
Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/benefytt
Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/benefytt-technologies

Media Contacts:
Deirdre Walsh or Haven Cutko
Abernathy MacGregor
212-371-5999
dlw@abmac.com / hhc@abmac.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Benefytt Technologies Appoints Kathryn Dawson as Chief Human Resources Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.