Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,489 in the last 365 days.

QuestionPro Opens New Office in Tokyo

Research executive Satoshi Komatsuzaki named Country Director

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services, today announced it is expanding to Japan with the opening of an office in Tokyo. The company named Satoshi Komatsuzaki, an executive with deep experience in market research, as Country Director.

“We see significant opportunity for growth across Japan, based on our existing customers and based on trends we’re seeing in the marketplace,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of Research & Insights at QuestionPro. “Satoshi has deep experience in market research, is well-respected in the industry and shares our vision of establishing a significant presence in Japan.”

QuestionPro is taking a deliberate approach to growing its market in the country, beginning with offering managed research services this year. The team is working to build out and launch the full suite of QuestionPro services, including Research Suite and Survey Software next year. QuestionPro’s Japanese version of the site can be accessed at: https://www.questionpro.com/ja/

Satoshi Komatsuzaki started his career at Japan External Trade Organization, which fosters trade & investment globally, after having finished his master's degree in the United States. He then spent nearly a decade in marketing research with Kantar, Nielsen and others. Satoshi has also been country manager at Survey Sampling Japan (a part of the former Dynata), a regional managing director of Kadence International and Senior Vice President of the New Product Development Division at Cross Marketing.
  
About QuestionPro
Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com


Media Contact:
John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro
jwilliams@scovillepr.com
+1-206-660-5503

Primary Logo

You just read:

QuestionPro Opens New Office in Tokyo

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.