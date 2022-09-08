PWR LIFT Brings Protein Refreshment to HYROX Athletes Nationwide Through New Partnership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PWR LIFT, by The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO), and HYROX, the World Series of Fitness Racing, today announce their partnership that establishes PWR LIFT as the official 2022-2023 national HYROX hydration sponsor.



During each U.S. HYROX event, PWR LIFT will be made available during races and at the finish line to help athletes hydrate and recover faster. National HYROX events in 2022 include the following dates and locations, with the 2023 U.S. schedule to be determined:

October 1st - New York, Meadowland Exposition Center

November 5th - Chicago, Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel

November 19th - Dallas, Hilton Anatole

December 10th - Los Angeles, Los Angeles Convention Center

Packed with 10 grams of whey protein, PWR LIFT is a leading performance beverage, giving athletes the thirst-quenching flavor of a sports drink with the functional benefits of protein. With only 50 calories per serving, zero sugar, B-vitamins and electrolytes, PWR LIFT is a refreshing drink your body needs to assist with proper recovery, strength building and hydration post-workout.

“We have been delivering healthy hydration options to consumers for nearly 20 years, and PWR LIFT is our take on a refreshing protein drink that aims to deliver harder working hydration without compromising on taste,” said Jane Prior, CMO of The Vita Coco Company. “Teaming up with HYROX is a natural fit. HYROX athletes need ready-to-drink, thirst-quenching recovery beverages after their competitions, and we’re excited to provide them with a solution that offers the functionality of electrolytes with the muscle building powers of protein.”

Whey protein, found in PWR LIFT, has been shown to help repair tired muscles while increasing and preserving lean muscle mass. Whey has been described as a complete and easy-to-absorb, high-quality protein that promotes muscle growth and maintenance when combined with strength training and can help reduce inflammation and soreness.

HYROX is a global fitness race for everybody. Participants around the world compete in the same race on the same course and wear a timing chip to receive their individual finishing time, with comparable results through HYROX’s Global Rankings across all events. Each season culminates with the World Championships where the athletes with the fastest times from each division in each city compete.

Founder of HYROX, Christian Töetzke, says, “With our 21/22 season ending on such a high at the phenomenal World Championship in Las Vegas, we can’t wait to get our next set of races in the US started. PWR LIFT was a natural choice for us to partner with for 22/23 to provide our HYROX athletes with a top-quality product which enhances recovery; an element everyone should pay close attention to after racing and training to leave you feeling your best and ready for your next HYROX race!”

To learn more about PWR LIFT, visit drinkpwrlift.com and connect on Instagram and TikTok. To learn more about HYROX, visit hyrox.com.

ABOUT PWR LIFT

PWR LIFT is a thirst-quenching drink, combining juicy, fruit-forward flavor alongside hydration to power you after a workout. Our protein infused water includes 10g of whey protein to help increase and preserve lean muscle mass, recover after exercise and repair tired muscles. PWR LIFT’s B-vitamins support your body’s overall well-being and may help increase energy levels, while hydrating electrolytes work to replenish and rehydrate what you may lose in your workout. At only 50 calories, PWR LIFT has ZERO sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. For guilt-free refreshment, enjoy as an alternative to sugary sports drinks. With only 1g of total carbs, PWR LIFT is Keto certified to help you achieve your fitness goals. PWR LIFT is also Gluten Free and Lactose Free.

ABOUT HYROX

HYROX was founded in 2017 by Christian Töetzke, an industry veteran in the international cycling, marathon and triathlon world, and Moritz Fürste, one of Germany’s greatest ever hockey players and successful entrepreneur. HYROX was born out of the founders’ desire for an event that would bring the endurance and functional fitness worlds together in a format that replicated the activities that regular gym-goers did in their workouts. HYROX bridges the gap between traditional long-distance endurance events and functional fitness and attracts competitive athletes and enthusiasts from all sporting backgrounds. HYROX has experienced remarkable growth in Europe and the US, with the World Series in Hamburg seeing 3,000 participants, 10,000 spectators, and live television coverage in 2019. Bolstered by investment from the Infront Sports & Media Group in 2019 and aligned with significant international brand partners, including Puma and Red Bull, HYROX is now continuing its rapid global expansion plans following the curtailment of in-person events in 2022/23.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

