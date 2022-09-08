FullThrottle Announces Hire of Spencer Janis as Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships

New sales leader brings a wealth of experience from across media, advertising and technology industries

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end privacy-compliant first-party data platform that helps marketers identify and target audiences and measure results, today announced the appointment of Spencer Janis as the company's new Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships. In his new role, Janis will be responsible for developing a robust partner ecosystem, driving overall business growth and delivering enhanced value to customers.

Spencer Janis joins FullThrottle following over 15 years of experience in sales and partnership management. Most recently, Janis served as the head of holding company partnerships at Channel Factory, where he closed deals with leading media partners over a two-year period to significantly increase annual recurring revenue. A veteran of the media and advertising industries, Janis previously served in leadership positions at Hotspex Media, Spectrum Media, Viacom, and American Express Publishers.



“Enterprise partnerships will play an important role in FullThrottle’s long-term growth strategy, and Spencer’s extensive experience and deep relationships in this area will be tremendously valuable as we build our partner ecosystem,” said Todd Hauser, Vice President of Strategy at FullThrottle Technologies. “Spencer has worked at the vanguard of the media and advertising industries’ transition to digital video. He will be a natural fit to advocate for FullThrottle’s comprehensive first-party data platform.”

“For brands, publishers and agencies, data is the most important resource to ensure efficient spending and maximized results,” said Spencer Janis, Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships at FullThrottle Technologies. “FullThrottle’s first-party data platform is an essential solution for media and advertising, providing data independence in an increasingly cookieless environment and fueling solutions like identity resolution, targeting and measurement which are now a prerequisite for campaign success. I look forward to establishing new partnerships for FullThrottle, creating a collective solution that delivers value for our industry, customers, and end viewers.”

FullThrottle is an end-to-end, first-party data platform that facilitates identification, marketing, and measurement of audiences across all mediums. Powered by Advanced AI, FullThrottle customizes data-driven retail solutions for agencies, media companies, and brands. For more information, visit https://www.fullthrottle.ai/.

