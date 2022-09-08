Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Strategic Partnership With Green Check Verified

/EIN News/ -- Premier Risk Management Company Partners With Trusted Industry-Leading Cannabis Banking Partner Provider Green Check Verified

FRESNO, CA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the company has completed a new partnership with leading cannabis fintech company Green Check Verified.

“We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”

Green Check Verified is the leading provider of cannabis banking solutions and expert advisory services for financial institutions. As part of this partnership, Green Check Verified will be using OSS as a trusted CIT (cash in transit) services provider. Under the partnership, fully trained OSS personnel and Green Check Verified’s industry-leading technology will launch an integration that will instill confidence in financial institutions to work with cannabis businesses.

“As we continue to grow our partner channel, OSS is an obvious choice for cash in transit services,” said Paul Chesek, Chief Growth Officer of Green Check Verified. “OSS is another illustration of how we continue to bring best of breed solutions to our customers.”

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

858.264.6600

www.cmwmedia.com



