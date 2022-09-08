Cerence to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The format for the conference will be a fireside chat featuring Tom Beaudoin, Cerence EVP, CFO.



The event will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information:

Rich Yerganian

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 617-987-4799

Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com