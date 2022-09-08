Arqit Quantum Inc. to participate in H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, announced today that David Williams, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will present during the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12th, at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the session will be available to the public through a link on the Investor Relations Calendar of Arqit’s website (https://ir.arqit.uk/investors/news-events/ir-calendar). A replay of the webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Arqit’s Investor Relations Calendar.

