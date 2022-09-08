Digital Edge Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

Delivering innovative AWS solutions with comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance certifications

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Edge announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Digital Edge has successfully met AWS requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services.

This new baseline standard of quality for managed services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skill set and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency program to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP to address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Digital Edge as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skill sets to earn the distinction of Level 1 MSSP.

“ We are thrilled to have achieved AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency. With AWS, we seamlessly provide our clients flexible, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions that modernize their IT infrastructure. Our comprehensive cybersecurity offerings ensure our client solutions are compliant with frameworks and meet the certification requirements,” says Mike Petrov, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Edge.

As an AWS Level 1 MSSP competency-approved and AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Digital Edge has developed a comprehensive cybersecurity offering for AWS customers. The firm employs a core team of strategic cybersecurity experts who have expertise with the following compliance certifications: NIST, CSF Core, IS0 2700, SSAE18/SOC2, PCI, HITRUST, OSPAR.

Digital Edge provides 24/7/365 managed service solutions allowing AWS customers to accelerate their organizational growth and business value in the cloud without sacrificing security. Digital Edge also monitors and secures AWS infrastructure in conjunction with existing IT security teams and externally.

Digital Edge brings together a unique combination of talent, partners and products to support digital transformation for start-ups to enterprise wide organizations. Digital Edge serves the Banking, Fintech, Media, and IT sector with mission-critical expertise in security, networking, data center, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at www.digitaledge.net.

