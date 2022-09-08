Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,206 in the last 365 days.

ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET) on Monday, September 12, 2022. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables, and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site, and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation, and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information about ICU Medical, go to www.icumed.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.