ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET) on Monday, September 12, 2022. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 12, 2022.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables, and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site, and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation, and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information about ICU Medical, go to www.icumed.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.

Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Managing Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.