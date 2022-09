Dyadic to Present at Upcoming Industry and Investor Events in September

/EIN News/ -- JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein production and unmet clinical needs for effective and affordable biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health, today announced that its management and representatives will participate in the following upcoming industry events in September 2022:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 12-14, 2022

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NYC

Presenter: Ping Rawson and Joe Hazelton

On Demand presentation available: 7:00 AM EDT, Monday, September 12, 2022

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/475f8304-4aeb-4c04-b5b7-58082773b8f8

Registration Link: HCW 24th Annual Global Investment

World Health Organization

September 13-14, 2022

Panelist for WHO consultation on novel manufacturing technologies for monoclonal antibody production with a focus on infectious diseases for LMICs (Low and Middle-Income Countries)

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb

Presentation Time: 8:30 AM EDT, Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Website: World Health Organization

Vaccine Technology Summit 2022

September 15-16, 2022

Hilton Kensington, London UK

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb

Presentation Time: 5:10 AM - 5:40 AM EDT, Friday, September 16, 2022

Registration Link: Vaccine Technology Summit 2022

BioProcess International

September 27-30, 2022

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM – 4:50 PM EDT, Thursday, September 29, 2022

Registration Link: BioProcess International

Dyadic management will be available during these events for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting at jlavalley@dyadic.com or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company committed to building disruptive microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable, and accessible biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health.

Dyadic’s gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Our lead technology, C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the DapibusTM filamentous fungal based microbial protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness.

With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including our lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products.

To learn more about Dyadic and our commitment to helping bring vaccines and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial application and our ability to secure commercial agreements and take advantage of other business opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at http://www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com