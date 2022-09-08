Gain Therapeutics to Present Data at Upcoming Medical Meetings

/EIN News/ -- Presenting Preclinical Data at 2022 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain



Upcoming Presentation on GBA-PD program at First International Symposium on GBA-PD in Jerusalem, Israel

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming medical meetings in September 2022. Details for the presentations are as follows:



MDS 2022 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

Abstract #: 1007 Poster Title: GT-02287, a brain-penetrant structurally targeted allosteric regulator of glucocerebrosidase shows evidence of pharmacological efficacy in conduritol β-epoxide (CBE) models of Parkinson’s disease Date/time: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CEST Location: Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center Presentation Station: 8 Presenter: Beatriz Calvo-Flores Guzman, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics Shaare Zedek Medical Center GBA-PD Symposium

Session: Disease-Modifying Strategies: New Concepts and Innovative Clinical Trials Presentation: Non-inhibitory Chaperones for GBA-PD Date/time: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM EEST Presenter: Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer & General Manager, Gain Therapeutics

The poster presented at the MDS Congress in Madrid will be available on the Science & Technology section of the Company’s website at https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/science-technology/posters.html, following the presentation.



