/EIN News/ -- Dr. Rushil V. Patel named 2022 recipient of The Conquer Cancer – Anna Braglia Endowed Young Investigator Award (YIA)

in Cancer Supportive Care

Lugano, Switzerland, September 8, 2022 - Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully integrated, global biopharma company with a diversified pipeline of innovative oncology assets, in conjunction with Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, announces today Dr. Rushil V. Patel as the 2022 recipient of the Conquer Cancer - Anna Braglia Endowed Young Investigator Award (YIA) in Cancer Supportive Care.

Helsinn established the Anna Braglia Endowed Young Investigator Award (YIA) through an endowment to Conquer Cancer. The Young Investigator Award (YIA) funds physicians, determined by Conquer Cancer, who are in the final years of their training to aid their transition from a fellowship program to a faculty appointment. The YIA is a one-year $50,000 grant that aims to promote quality research in clinical oncology.

Dr. Patel will study the cultural values and related preferences regarding palliative care of the Hindu community in the Charlotte, North Carolina metropolitan area of the United States, to identify common themes. Once these themes have been identified, Dr. Patel and his team will prepare a survey to be shared with Hindu patients and caregivers from other US cities, to further understand palliative care preferences in Hindu communities throughout the US.

Dr. Patel is a third-year hematology/oncology fellow at the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. He received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before completing internal medicine residency training at Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following his residency, Dr. Patel completed a hospice and palliative medicine fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where he became interested in how religion and spirituality influenced palliative care for cancer patients. After this, Dr. Patel was then selected as the Frances Young Tang Research Fellow in Palliative Medicine and completed a study on the spiritual and palliative care needs of hospitalized cancer patients who identified with the Dharmic religions. Dr. Patel has also completed the University of Michigan’s one-year Integrative Oncology Scholars Program.

The Conquer Cancer - Anna Braglia Endowed YIA in Cancer Supportive Care was established in 2016 to honor the life of Anna Braglia, the wife of Helsinn Group Founder and Chairman, Gabriele Braglia, and mother of Helsinn Group Executive Chairman, Riccardo Braglia, following her passing in 2015.

Giorgio Calderari, Helsinn Group CEO, commented: “Dr. Patel’s research into how different cultural minorities view palliative care is a cause that resonates with Helsinn and we are impressed by his passion to make a difference within these communities. At Helsinn, we strive to develop treatments and provide the best support for cancer patients and their families and are pleased to be able to support important research projects like the one Dr. Patel is leading.”

Dr. Rushil V. Patel, commented: “Receiving the Young Investigator Award for a subject that is so close to my heart is a true honor. Being recognized by both Conquer Cancer and Helsinn is a great validation of the work we are doing, and I am hopeful that through this project we will be able to bridge the gap in palliative care across different communities.”

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a fully integrated, global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients all over the world with a leading position in cancer supportive care and an innovative pipeline of cancer therapeutics.

Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company, that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients, guided by core values of respect, integrity and quality. It operates a unique licensing business model with integrated drug development and manufacturing capabilities. Helsinn has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners. Helsinn also has a fully integrated supply chain and product development through its subsidiary in Ireland, Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helsinn plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do, which is reinforced in the company’s strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn please visit www.helsinn.com

About Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation

Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, funds research for every cancer, every patient, everywhere. Since 1984, its Grants & Awards program has awarded more than $158 million through more than 2,600 grants and awards to improve cancer care and accelerate breakthroughs in clinical and translational oncology research. Conquer Cancer donors support vital programs needed to deliver the highest quality, equitable patient care and share a vision of a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy.

For more information visit CONQUER.ORG.

For more information:

Helsinn Media Contact:

Paola Bonvicini

Group Head of Communication

Lugano, Switzerland

Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21

Email: Info-hhc@helsinn.com

For more information, please visit www.Helsinn.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn