Plant Based Protein Market is Expected to Reach USD 6,758.64 million by 2028
Plant Based Protein Market is Booming Worldwide, Growth Prospects, Trends and Demand, Insights and Forecast 2028

Global Plant Based Protein Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Plant Based Protein Market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Plant Based Protein Market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry. Under competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Plant Based Protein Market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plant Based Protein Market
Global plant based protein market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6,758.64 million by 2028. Increasing demand of plant based proteins in food and beverages industry is a major driver for the plant based protein market.
Top Companies Listed Here: DSM, Sotexpro, Batory Foods, Glanbia Plc, AGT Food and Ingredients, Axiom Foods, Inc, Prolupin GmbH, Yantai Shuangta Food co. LTD, ADM, Wilmar International Ltd, COSCURA, Emsland Group, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, ET CHEM, The Green Labs LLC, and Shandong Jianyuan group
Proteins are the essential nutrient required by the human body. They help in making enzymes, hormones and other body chemicals. It is the important building block of cartilage, bones, muscles, blood and skin.Plant based proteins are manufactured using plant based sources such as soy, pea, wheat among others and are further processed to make a final product. It is also considered as a substitute for animal sourced proteins. They have extensive applications in food & beverages industry and animal feed industry. These plant based proteins comes in various forms and they are used as a meat replacer in several food applications. The plant based proteins are used in beverages to add extra nutritional benefits of plant-based proteins such as chick peas, and pea protein among others. These proteins are used in various food products because of their nutritional content. Thus, various health conscious people are turning towards the plant based proteins.
The factors driving the growth of the plant based protein market are increase in number of health conscious consumers, rise in population with lactose intolerant consumers, increase in awareness about the benefits of plant based proteins, investments & collaborations in the plant based proteins business and the growing usage of plant based proteins in various applications.
Global Plant Based Protein Market Scope and Market Size
Global plant based protein market is segmented into seven notable segments based on source, protein concentration, level of hydrolyzation, form, nature, function and application.
On the basis of source, the plant based protein market is segmented into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, canola protein, potato protein, rice protein, corn protein, oat protein, flaxseeds protein, hemp protein, quinoa protein, chia protein and others. In 2021, soy protein segment is expected to dominate the market due to higher content of protein in the soy as compared to others. Hence soy proteins are majorly used for proteins sources in various food industries.
On the basis of protein concentration, the plant based protein market is segmented into concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate. In 2021, isolate segment is expected to dominate the market in the plant based protein market as isolate is considered as the purest form of protein having higher protein content.
On the basis of level of hydrolyzation, the plant based protein market is segmented into intact, mildly hydrolized, strongly hydrolized. In 2021, mildly hydrolyzed segment is expected to dominate the market in due to its wide applications and usage in the food and beverage industry.
On the basis of form, the plant based protein market is segmented into dry and liquid. In 2021, dry segment is expected to dominate the market as it is easy to carry and transport with longer shelf life and.
On the basis of nature, the plant based protein market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2021, conventional segment is expected to dominate the market due to easily availability of raw material for conventional products.
On the basis of function, the plant based protein market is segmented into solubility, gelation, emulsification, water binding, foaming and others. In 2021, emulsification segment is expected to dominate the market due to various function of plant based protein in various emulsification applications.
On the basis of application, the plant based protein market is segmented into food & beverages and animal feed. In 2021, food and beverages segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in usage of plant-based proteins in food and beverages application as meat substitutes.
Plant Based Protein Market: Country Level Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high demand for organic and nutritious food products in the region.
In U.S., the soy protein segment is dominating due to the high protein content and can be helpful in reduction of extra cholesterol levels. In U.K. the soy protein segment is dominating as it aids in the muscle building and is a suitable substitute for the animal protein. In Brazil, the soy protein segment is dominating owing to the facts that it promotes weight loss and helps in reduction of cardiovascular diseases.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global plant based protein brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Plant Based Protein market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
Plant Based Protein Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
Plant Based Protein Market Production by Region Plant Based Protein Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Plant Based Protein Market Report:
Plant Based Protein Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
Plant Based Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers
Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Plant Based Protein Market
Plant Based Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Plant Based Protein Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
Plant Based Protein Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, Collaboration Platforms}
Plant Based Protein Market Analysis by Application {Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others}
Plant Based Protein Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Plant Based Protein Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
