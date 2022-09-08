A Quiz to Prepare for the First Look Fair

The UMD Olympics of student tabling is back.

Today’s First Look Fair will bring together representatives of more than 650 clubs, organizations and departments to McKeldin Mall to compete for the attention of potential new members.

But there are no losers here (and a pleasant forecast means there won’t be much sweating, either) in this annual fall festival showcasing cultural and ethnic, social, religious, athletic, academic and pre-professional, political, and creative organizations.

The stretched-out spacing among tables above and below the ODK Fountain, incorporated last fall to prevent crowding, will continue this year, said Foster McDaniel, coordinator for student organization development. That, along with the positioning of additional tables at both the base of the mall and the sundial will help keep traffic flowing so that Terps can easily “find their thing.” Students can also see a digital map and org list on the First Look Fair website before heading over.

“Student organizations make a huge impact on the culture and the vibe of campus,” McDaniel said. “Come with a bag to take home different swag items, and come with a pen to sign up.”

[UMD Fencing Club's En Garde for Accessibility]

The Maryland Today staff has started its own unofficial org, the Terri-pun Club, with a new quiz that celebrates the diversity and breadth—and eclecticism—of University of Maryland student groups.

Three of the four choices under each of the categories below are bona fide and listed among the 724 (!) organizations registered with TerpLink, the online hub for student involvement. We sneaked a made-up fourth choice into each grouping (but maybe a few of our fakes shouldn’t be!). Can you find them?