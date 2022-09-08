Pasta And Couscous Market to reach around US$ 44.0 Billion Huge Demand, Growth Insights 2028 |Ebro Foods S.A, Pasta Food
Pasta is an Italian food which is made from durum wheat, water or eggs and is formed into different noodle shapes and then cooked in boiling water.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Pasta and Couscous Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Pasta and Couscous market outlook.
Pasta is a convenient and filling meal made from flour and other grain which is then formed into different shapes and cooked by boiling. It is associated with the Italian dishes and contains a high amount of gluten, a type of elastic-plastic. Some of the popular pasta are ravioli, macaroni, angel hair, spaghetti, farfalle, fusilli, and penne.
The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Valeo Foods Group Limited, Pastificio Antonio Pallante S.R.L., Pasta Foods Ltd., US Durum Products Ltd., Regina Pasta & Food Industries, Nestle S.A., Ebro Foods S.A, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., and ITC Foods Limited.
Segmentation of the Global Pasta and Couscous Market:
Global Pasta & Couscous Market, By Product Form:
Dried
Fresh/Chilled
Others
Global Pasta & Couscous Market, By Product Type:
Pasta
Ravioli
Macroni
Angel Hair
Spaghetti
Farfalle
Fusilli
Penne
Others
Couscous
Traditional
Whole Grain
Global Pasta & Couscous Market, By Raw Material:
100% Durum Wheat
100% Wheat
Mix (Durum and Wheat)
Barley
Rice
Maize
Multigrain
Others
Global Pasta & Couscous Market, By Distribution Channel:
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Store
Unorganized Small Stores
Online Channels
Others
Regions Covered in Pasta and Couscous Market Report:
The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Pasta and Couscous market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical data - 2016-2021
The base year for estimation - is 2021
Estimated Year - 2022
Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028
Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Pasta and Couscous Market Study
Chapter 1 Pasta and Couscous Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Pasta and Couscous
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pasta and Couscous industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Pasta and Couscous Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Pasta and Couscous Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Pasta and Couscous Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Pasta and Couscous Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Pasta and Couscous Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Pasta and Couscous Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Pasta and Couscous Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Pasta and Couscous Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Pasta and Couscous Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
