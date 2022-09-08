Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 1200 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 10:46 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###