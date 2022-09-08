Updated with Videos* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offenses: 3200 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect gained entry into an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took US currency then fled the scene.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:30 am, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-124-578

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 2:01 am, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-126-169

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 2:10 am, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-126-167

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, between 12:00 am and 5:00 am, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-126-125

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the videos and photos below:

https://youtu.be/KlRl0GtuQZQ

https://youtu.be/7NFxRj5DPFw

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.