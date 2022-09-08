Deep Brain Stimulation Market to Register Remarkable Growth of 9.55% with Opportunities & Competitive Analysis by 2028
The deep brain stimulation market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.55% in the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research report on deep brain stimulation market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease globally is escalating the growth of deep brain stimulation market.
Market Overview:
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) refers to a device used for the purpose of providing electrical incitement to some areas of the brain to control the movement. They are extensively utilized to treat diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain, central pain syndrome, epilepsy and obsessive compulsive disorder among others.
The rise in the rate of patients suffering from involuntary movements related to Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and multiple sclerosis acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of deep brain stimulation market. The increase in inclination towards minimally invasive procedures owning to improved patient outcomes and the growth in demand for the deep brain stimulation surgery as it assists in reducing the symptoms of stiffness, slowness and walking problems caused by neurological diseases accelerate the deep brain stimulation market growth.
The increase in recommendations to patients who are unable to respond to medicines for at least five years and the rise in need for the incorporation of long-term solutions such as deep brain stimulators further influence the deep brain stimulation market. Additionally, high mortality rate, growth in awareness about the massive neurological disease burden, improving healthcare infrastructure and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the deep brain stimulation market. Furthermore, technological advancements in deep brain stimulation technologies extend profitable opportunity to the deep brain stimulation market players in the forecast period.
The major players covered in the deep brain stimulation market report are
Medtronic
Boston Scientific Corporation
Abbott
Cyberonics
Nevro Corp.
NeuroSigma
NeuroPace
Synapse Biomedical Inc.
Neuronetics
ReShape Lifesciences
Zynex Medical
Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.
MicroTransponder Inc.
Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA
By Geographical Regions:-
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
