Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Estimated at US$ 3,940.00 Mn in 2028 |Fiberon, Flexform Technologies, NPSP BV
As the use of carbon and glass-reinforced composites is increasing, natural fiber reinforced composites have gained attention among researchers.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites market outlook.
Natural fibers, as compared to synthetic fibers, exhibit better thermal stability following chemical treatments. These treatments improve the mechanical, thermal, and wettability properties of the natural fibers. The chemical treatment also changes the fiber's morphology, surface chemistry, and pore structure.
The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Amorim Cork Composites SA, Fiberon, Flexform Technologies, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc, GreenGran BN, International Paper, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt, NPSP BV, Oldcastle APG, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, The AZEK Company Inc., Trex Company Inc., TTS, and UPM
Segmentation of the Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market:
Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By FIBER TYPE
Wood Fiber Composites
Non-wood Fiber Composites
Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By POLYMER
Thermosets
Thermoplastics
Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By END-USER INDUSTRY
Aerospace
Automotive
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Sports
Other End-user Industries
Regions Covered in Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Report:
The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical data - 2016-2021
The base year for estimation - is 2021
Estimated Year - 2022
Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028
Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Study
Chapter 1 Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
