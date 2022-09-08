Utah Valley Parade Homes: Steve-N-Son.com Awarded “Best-In-Show, Premier Quality Landscaping” by UVparade.com, SLC Utah
Steve-N-Sons premier Landscaping service is "Big enough to serve your every need; small enough to care about all the details
When it comes to the highest-quality landscaping in Utah & being recognized as BEST-of-STATE, Steve N Sons Landscaping is always in the discussion.”TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) Motto: "Big enough to serve you, small enough to care."
— Better Business Bureau A Rating
Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) started in 1993 with two mowers and a vision to help people create and maintain beautiful landscapes. The goal then was to create unique, professional landscapes our clients would be proud to talk with their neighbors about, and to provide the kind of professional lawn care that those neighbors would be compelled to ask about. It worked, and SNS have been growing in Utah ever since. Since then SNS has grown into multiple, specialized crews, each complimenting the other with professional quality lawn care and outstanding creative landscaping. SNS is proud to say they have
created some of the most breathtaking commercial and residential landscapes on the Wasatch front, and they are excited to outdo themselves on every next project. SNS hopes it’ll be your project.
(801) 523-8888
Steve(AT)steve-n-son.com
1998 W Nicholas Farm Rd, South Jordan
AWARD WINNING DESIGN: Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) has won multiple “Landscaper of the Year” awards as well as “Best of Show” in local the notable “Utah Parade of Homes.” Builders who need landscaping that matches their level of craftsmanship have used Steve-N-Son repeatedly. It's not just contractors appreciating the exemplary landscape work that SNS does. Homeowners across nearly all review outlets have consistently rated Steve-N-Sons Landscape's service as outstanding. https://www.steptap.com/How-To-Tell-If-Steve-N-Soncom-Is-The-Best-Option-For-Your-South-Jordan-Utah-Yard-3
Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) is 5-Star Rated on Manta.com
https://www.manta.com/c/mm6s9t5/steve-n-son-landscaping-inc
About Manta: Manta.com’s mission is to empower small businesses to achieve success. Manta is one of the largest online resources dedicated to helping small businesses grow. Their mission is to empower small businesses to achieve their full potential and reach new customers by claiming their business online, implementing effective SEO, and by building and strengthening anyone’s brand. Manta delivers products, services, and educational opportunities that are effective, easy to understand, and geared to help small business owners become more competitive in their respective industries. Millions of unique visitors search our Manta directory every month to find their local business needs through our comprehensive database for individual businesses, industry verticals, and geographic-specific listings.
With Manta, business owners can claim and customize their profile page to improve online visibility and marketability. And Manta does so much more by offering a full digital suite, helping businesses to grow and gain more customers, sales and revenue, no matter where they are along their digital journey. The Manta team works hard to deliver articles, resources, and tools for small businesses to utilize for growth. For more than 20 years, Manta has championed the small business by not only helping customers find them, but by helping businesses better connect with their customers.
What Is Manta? In the big-money ecommerce world, any tool or solution worth its salt gets reviewed, hyped, and discussed extensively on all the relevant platforms. Manta is a local business directory, where you can search for businesses by category, list a business for free, or run an ad. As early as 2004, Google was prioritizing geographic queries to make it easier for people to find things near them. Benefits of Manta: To some Manta is redundant, but it still offers some major benefits for your brand. First of all, it’s free. There’s no reason not to list your business for free on the off chance that someone new will find it there. Successful businesses tend to show up in as many places online as possible. Manta also may help legitimize local businesses that don’t have websites. In fact, at one point, 40 percent of businesses on Manta didn’t have a site of their own. There will always be some small businesses that lack websites, but need a legitimate online space to list basic business information. Manta can help.
Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) and The Utah Valley Parade of Homes:
( .cbutah.com/central-bank/about-us/ )
The 2022 Home Show is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Take advantage of the highest-rated annual showcase of new, high-end and designer, homes. Located throughout Utah Valley, this self-guided tour features the work, design, and craftsmanship of Utah County’s finest builders, subcontractors, developers, and remodelers. It’s also an opportunity for homeowners and enthusiasts to view innovative ideas and the newest trends in home decorating.
Utah Valley Parade of Homes Sponsor: Central Bank (CB) has been serving Utah County for over 130 years and is proud of the history of sustained growth and security. Since the economy began to falter in 2008, CB has relied on their own reserves by not taking any “bailout” or TARP money—evidence that they have remained strong, safe, and secure since 1891. Central Bank (CB) believes the continuing progress is a direct result of dedication to caring for the individual needs of the people and communities served. Prime for Over a Century: On October 17, 1891, Milan Packard (great-great-grandfather of president, Mark Packard) helped establish the Springville Banking Company. The bank expanded gradually until 1924 when the community-focused officers and directors were instrumental in attracting the Columbia Steel Mill to the site between Provo and Springville. From this point, the bank enjoyed steady and substantial growth, and it was one of few banks that did not require Government Debenture Capital during the Great Depression. Progressive and ably managed, Springville Banking Company was the first bank in Utah to qualify for FDIC insurance on deposits.
University Avenue in Provo, Utah, where Central Bank's Provo Office now resides. The State Bank of Provo was organized in 1902 by 16 men of incredibly diverse backgrounds—sheep farmer, plumber, attorney, you name it—who all wanted to find a safe, stable place to save and borrow money. From its founding, the State Bank of Provo grew steadily and the officers and board members were proud to be part of the bank that knew every customer as a friend. On July 1, 1966, the Springville Banking Company and the State Bank of Provo merged under the new name of Central Bank and Trust. This was not simply a union of the two oldest banks in Utah County, but a consolidation of strength that would provide greater lending power, more financial stability, and superior services. Central Bank opened its doors in Spanish Fork in 1969, followed shortly by offices in the Provo Riverside Plaza in 1971 and Mapleton in 1972. Continued expansion brought offices to Payson in 1980, Orem in 1982, American Fork in 1996, Lehi in 2003, Pleasant Grove in 2008, and Traverse Mountain in 2018. These new facilities demonstrate Central Bank’s commitment to serving Utah County and the people who call it “home.”
Central Bank (CB) is committed to offering all modern banking services and conveniences—mobile banking, online bill pay, advanced technology ATM’s, and online financial management through Money Management—without letting go of the personal, friendly touch. Aside from providing exceptional banking services, Central Bank makes valuable contributions that strengthen our communities. Central Bank (CB) employees spend many hours each year participating in local programs, and the bank donates to many educational and civic organizations throughout Utah County.
Steve-N-Sons Landscaping (SNS) is 5-Star Rated on YP.com
https://www.yellowpages.com/south-jordan-ut/mip/steve-n-sons-landscaping-15057698
Yellowpages.com is a United States-based web site operated by Thryv that provides listings for local businesses. In 2013, it was re-branded as YP.com or simply "YP". It currently offers a broad range of marketing tools including online presence, local search, display ads and direct marketing. It was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&T. YP's consumer brands include the YP mobile app and yp.com, which are used by nearly 80 million consumers each month in the U.S. and The Real Yellow Pages directory. In May 2016, YP entered into a partnership with the Better Business Bureau, displaying ratings for listings of businesses that have earned an A or A+ rating or BBB accreditation. What is the purpose of Yellow Pages? Yellow Pages is a book that contains advertisements and phone numbers for businesses and organizations in a particular area, grouped according to the type of business they do.
Steve-N-Sons
Steve-N-Sons Landscaping
+1 (801) 523-8888
steve@steve-n-son.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other