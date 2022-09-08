What Will Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Looks Like In the Future?

AMR Logo

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by Product (Liquid, Solid, Gas), Application (Stationary Power, Transportation), End User (Industrial, Commercial)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Hydrogen Energy Storage Top Companies

Some of the key players profiled in the hydrogen energy storage market report include -

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

FuelCell Energy

Hexagon Composites

Hydrogenics

ITM Power

Linde

Nel Hydrogen

Plug Power

Worthington Industries

AMR published a report, the global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Locating of Hydrogen Energy Storage Market:

The solid hydrogen storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 9.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By application, the transportation segment held more than 50% market share with a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The Asia-pacific region dominated the hydrogen energy storage market with around 47% revenue share in 2019. The emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are adopting various foreign equipment; thus, improving the production efficiency.

Based on application, the stationary power segment garnered highest market growth, owing to increase in demand for renewable power sources. Growth in prominence of renewable and sustainable power sources across the globe will positively impact the hydrogen energy storage market growth.

Based on product type, gas type emerged as the market leader. This is attributed to low cost of energy storage for compressed gas compared to that of solid and liquid type. As the quantity of hydrogen storage increases, for gas type, per unit storage cost decreases, whereas, for solid type, it remains same.

Proliferating demand for sustainable energy resource is expected to drive the hydrogen energy storage market growth. Hydrogen energy storage as a replacement of conventional fossil fuel energy is expected to foster the market growth.

As governments across the globe are focusing more on decarbonization, the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. However, high capital cost of liquid hydrogen and solid hydrogen energy storage is a big challenge for small and medium scale applications.

Liquid hydrogen storage involves high insulation cost to prevent vaporization. Additionally, the storage cost of solid hydrogen is high compared to other types of fuel. Nonetheless, large number of new incentive schemes, coupled with robust investment from industry players will provide further opportunities in the market.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Industry

The hydrogen energy storage market overview has significant impact of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to travel restrictions and global lockdown norms.

Shifting trend toward decarbonization and sustainable energy resources will further increase the market demand in post-COVID timeframe.

Furthermore, with the growing demand for electric vehicles, large number of industry players are investing in new startups in emerging economies, which will further create new market opportunities during the forecast period.

Hydrogen energy storage is the process to store the excess amount of energy through electrolysis. In this process, the hydrogen is separated from chemical solution.

The hydrogen energy can be stored in liquid, solid, and gaseous form. The solid hydrogen energy is stored by absorption through a solid state material.

Hydrogen energy storage is widely used in fuel cell technologies for stationary power and transport applications.

