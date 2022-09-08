“Souls from Mercury” by Raju Ramanathan Joins Manila International Book Fair 2022
Writers’ Branding features Raju Ramanathan’s ‘Chakra Magic’ in the upcoming MIBF 2022PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raju Ramanathan, or Master Raju as most name him, is a renowned scientist of both the inner and the outer worlds as he champions helping people search for their souls. Sought after by major corporations as the vanguard for continuous improvements and likewise by individuals as a life coach and spiritual mentor, Master Raju has been empowering seekers in Europe, Asia, the USA, and Canada for more than twenty years now.
“Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships” is a collection of all the transcribed lectures from the seminars that Master Raju has conducted through the years. A hallmark of evolution and inner revolution, “Souls from Mercury” is a ‘tonic for the soul.’ This valuable resource for spiritual seekers leads to self-actualization and empowerment as Master Raju teaches how to achieve profound depths of relationships through an understanding of chakras.
Master Raju’s decades worth of wisdom continues to live on as “Souls from Mercury” will grace the upcoming Manila International Book Fair 2022, the Philippines’ largest and longest-running book fair. Inculcating diverse practices from across religions for a more intimate relationship with the Creator, MIBF 2022 is a perfect platform for “Souls from Mercury” to land a feature, with the Philippines being a devout country.
Alongside Master Raju’s other book, “Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Educational Harmony,” Writers’ Branding will display “Souls from Mercury” on its exhibit at Booth 53, SMX Convention Center Manila, on September 15-18, 2022. Brimming with meditation and mindfulness, “Souls from Mercury” is a book MIBF goers would not want to miss!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access
to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies
and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter