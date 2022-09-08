Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Share Size to Reach USD 23,505.08 Billion, by 2028 at CAGR of 10.1%

Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Manufacturing Market

Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028

Asia-Pacific stem cell manufacturing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 23,505.08 million by 2028 from USD 11,076.78 million in 2020. The rising prevalence of cancer and stem cell transplant, growth of novel technological advancements for stem cell transplant is likely to be the major drivers which propel the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Stem cells are body’s raw material which can differentiate into variety of cells. It means cells from which all other cells with specialized functions are generated. Stem Cell therapies are defined as treatment for medical condition which involves the use of any type of human stem cells including embryonic stem cells, adult stem cells for allogenic and autologous therapies.

The advent of stem cell research revealed the therapeutic potential of stem cells and derivatives. The successful manufacturing of stem cells and their derivatives is giving positive impact in healthcare arena. These stem cell products are used to restore the function of damaged tissue and organ and to develop stem cell based cellular therapies for the treatment of cancer, haematological disorder, genetic disorder, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Scope and Market Size

Asia-Pacific stem cell manufacturing market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on products, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of products, stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into stem cell lines, instruments, consumables & kits. In 2021, consumables & kits segment is expected to dominate the market due to the frequent purchase of consumables, rising stem cell research, and increasing demand for stem cell therapies

On the basis of application, stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, cell and tissue banking and others. In 2021, research applications segment is expected to dominate market because due to the rising focus on stem cell cytology & pathophysiology research, and growing public-private funding to support stem cell product development and commercialization.

On the basis of end user,stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and academic institutes, cell banks and tissue banks, hospital & surgical centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing emphasis on strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations) by pharma and biotech companies to expand their capabilities in stem cell research.

On the basis of distribution channel,stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors. In 2021, direct sales segment is expected to dominate the market because of large number of players in the market.

Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Country Level Analysis

The stem cell manufacturing market is analysed and market size information is provided by products, application, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the stem cell manufacturing market report are China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC).

China is dominating the global stem cell manufacturing maket in the Asia Pacific region due to increased awareness regarding the stem cell based treatment and advanced technology adoption.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The Growing Adoption of Stem Cell Therapy along with Public-Private Funding are Creating Opportunities in the Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market

The stem cell manufacturing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with wound debridement device sales, impact of advancement in the ELISpot and FluorSpot assayand changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the ELISpot and FluorSpot assay market. The data is available for historic period 2019 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Share Analysis

The stem cell manufacturing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width, and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to the stem cell manufacturing market.

The major companies providing the stem cell manufacturing are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, BD, Organogenesis Inc., Vericel Corporation, ANTEROGEN. CO., LTD., VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., American CryoSystem Corporation, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, ViaCyte, Inc., STEM CELL Technologies, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Bio-Techne, REPROCELL Inc., Catalent, Inc, Mesoblast Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc. among others.

