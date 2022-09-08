Orthobiologics Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 8.32 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Reports and Data
The global orthobiologics market size is expected to reach USD 8.32 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthobiologics market size is expected to reach USD 8.32 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is due to increasing use of orthobiologics in regenerative medicine that utilizes human body’s own cells and healing components to possibly reverse incapacitating impacts of osteoarthritis and helps in quick healing of ligament as well as tendon wounds. When high concentration of healing substances are injected into damaged or affected body parts, these substances can initiate quick healing process and possibly reverse weakening impacts.
Furthermore, advent of advanced technologies in the field is expected to drive revenue growth of the global orthobiologics market during forecast period. For instance, increasing adoption of 3D printed implants that help assist with improved clinical results by decreasing surgical procedure time and offer better firmness for orthopedic surgery. This technology assists in treating ligament and spinal wounds, with minimum invasions. Increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders could lead to orthopedic procedures, which is further expected to increase demand for orthobiologics treatment.
Increasing incidence of lethal falls resulting in fractures and other accidental wounds is driving need for orthobiologics. Major manufacturers are focusing in R&D of new orthobiologics products such as viscosupplementation products to heal wounded tendons, muscles, and fractures in lesser duration.
However, inadequate medical facilities, undeveloped healthcare sector in various developing and underdeveloped countries, and lack of awareness about orthobiologics among people in underdeveloped countries are factors that can hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
By product type, viscosupplementation products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The significant market share is because of the acceptance of these products due to large availability and exceptional affirmation in disorders such as osteoarthritis, hip degenerative joint disorder. There are many benefits of viscosupplementation products such as better movement of knees, reduction of pain, and lesser side-effects.
By end use, hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increase in the requirement of Orthobiologics products for different reconstructive and spinal surgery procedures in Hospitals is the major factor contributing to market growth. Easy availability of orthobiologics and highly specialized care of patients in the hospitals are driving the global orthobiologics market growth.
Demand for orthobiologics is increasing because of advancements in technology and launch of new products in the market. Moreover, increasing number of spinal fusion surgeries is resulting in increasing use of orthobiologics, which further escalates market growth.
Orthobiologics market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to key drivers such as this region has the most beneficial reimbursement policies and increase in the number of people suffering from obesity. Increasing investments in development of advanced technologies and availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure are factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, and product & service portfolio. The Orthobiologics market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at the regional and global levels. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
Arthrex, Bioventus, DePuy Synthes (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix, RTI Surgical, Sanofi-Genzyme, SeaSpine Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Orthobiologics Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)
Viscosupplementation Products
Demineralized Bone Materials
Synthetic Orthobiologics
Bone Morphogenic
Allografts
Plasma-Rich Protein
Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate
End Use (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Research & Academic Institutes
Dental Clinic and Facilities
Ambulatory Care Centers
Regional Outlook:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Some essential purposes of the Orthobiologics market research report:
Vital Developments: Custom investigation provides critical improvements to the Orthobiologics market, including R&D, new item shipment, coordinated efforts, development rate, partnerships, joint efforts, and local development of rivals working in the market on a global scale and regional.
Market Characteristics: The report contains Orthobiologics market highlights, income, limit, limit utilization rate, value, net, creation rate, generation, utilization, import, trade, supply, demand, cost, part of the industry in general, CAGR, and gross margin. Likewise, the market report offers an exhaustive investigation of the elements and their most recent patterns, along with Service market fragments and subsections.
Investigative Tools: This market report incorporates the accurately considered and evaluated information of the major established players and their extension into the Orthobiologics market by methods. Systematic tools and methodologies, for example, Porter’s Five Powers Investigation, Possibilities Study, and numerous other statistical investigation methods have been used to analyze the development of the key players working in the Orthobiologics market.
Convincingly, the Orthobiologics report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single market reality without the need to allude to some other research report or source of information. This report will provide all of you with the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the Orthobiologics market.
