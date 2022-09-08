Biosurgery Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 17.60 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The global biosurgery market size is expected to reach USD 17.60 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biosurgery market size is expected to reach USD 17.60 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Implementation of biosurgery has helped in effective blood loss management during various surgeries such as orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, reconstructive surgeries, and others, which in turn is driving market revenue growth.
Rising demand for biosurgery in hospitals, clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) will continue to fuel market revenue growth during the forecast period. Biosurgery is helpful in maintaining the proper bodily functions of a patient after he/she suffers from a chronic disorder or trauma. Biosurgery is also used to heal muscle disorders and bone, thereby maintaining proper alignment of the spinal cord and other requirements due to related disabilities.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4612
Moreover, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and general surgeries has increased demand for biosurgery products. Increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of sports-related injuries, increasing obesity, and growing awareness regarding benefits of biosurgery procedures are boosting market revenue growth.
High cost of biosurgery products as well as that of advanced surgical procedures are anticipated to hamper market revenue growth. Additionally, strict rules & regulations implemented by governments for the use of biosurgery products in hospitals and other healthcare facilities may hamper market growth. Lack of healthcare facilities in underdeveloped countries is also impacting revenue growth of the global biosurgery market.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
By application, orthopedic surgery segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries, growing geriatric population, and surging number of accidents and sports injuries are driving growth of this segment. Besides, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is supporting demand for orthopedic surgeries, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
By end-use, hospitals segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Growth of this segment is due to increasing shift of patients inclining towards hospitals for biosurgery. Adoption of advanced technologies around the world and presence of favorable government policies are also favorable for growth of this segment.
Demand for biosurgery is increasing due to increasing incidence of sports injuries, as well as rising number of patients suffering from neurological and cardiovascular disorders. Hence, minimally invasive surgeries are showcasing more popularity.
Biosurgery market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from orthopedic & neurological disorders, availability of advanced biosurgery products, and presence of well-established hospitals.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4612
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.
The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth
Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.
Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth
The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report:
Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG Becton, Dickson and Company, CSL Limited, Cryolife Inc., Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew Plc., and Zimmer Biomet.
Biosurgery Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Bone-graft Substitutes
Cell-Based Matrices
Bone Morphogenetic
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Synthetic Graft Extender
Soft-Tissue Attachments
Biological Mesh/Patch
Synthetic Mesh/Patch
Hemostatic Agents
Thrombin-based Hemostatic Agents
Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostatic Agents
Combined Hemostatic Agents
Adhesions Barriers
Synthetic Adhesion Barriers
Natural Adhesion Barriers
Surgical Sealants & Adhesives
Staple Line Reinforcement Agents
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:
What is the revenue growth rate of the global Biosurgery market over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Biosurgery Market?
What are the key challenges impacting the global Biosurgery market growth?
What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?
Request customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4612
Thank you for reading our report. For more details please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet all the needs of clients. The report also offers a comprehensive regional analysis and specific countries can be included in the report according to the requirements.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Read the innovative blog at https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs
Check out our upcoming research report at https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChLqKTFLm6sVBLEUjnadIhQ/videos
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn