Australia's Fastest-Growing Event Tech Company Launches Into Canberra

/EIN News/ -- CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing people and spaces together to make brilliant events happen, HeadBox launched in the Australian events space in 2021. Starting in Sydney, HeadBox successfully launched in the Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne markets and has now arrived in Canberra.

According to HeadBox, in just four weeks, the platform has seen over 150 function rooms Canberra-wide listed and more than $300,000 worth of leads coming through. Supporting the ever-growing city by assisting venues in securing events all year round, HeadBox offers a range of products such as Lead Feed and 3D Modelling.

HeadBox Lead Feed enables function venues Canberra-wide to access a live feed of relevant leads and the ability to book them commission-free. Allowing venues to be proactive rather than reactive, the platform helps with brand awareness and delivers easy lead qualification. Provided instant notifications about new leads, venues can stay ahead of the competition by being the first to respond to fresh leads and increasing their chances of securing the booking.

Lead Feed also provides venues with insights so they can track performance. HeadBox has recently implemented a fast and efficient messaging service on the platform, enabling venues to create templated messages instead of compiling individual messages and creating proposals at scale. This service saves venues time, allowing them to reach more leads and open more opportunities in a matter of minutes.

HeadBox also offers 3D virtual venue tours, helping venues increase digital engagement and secure more revenue. A multi-dimensional sales and marketing tool, embedding a 3D tour in proposals, including rich media such as menus, floor plans, videos and additional photos, brings venues an average 48% higher digital engagement rate, says HeadBox.

As the fastest growing event tech brand, HeadBox helps bookers, businesses and venues unlock brilliant events and is on a mission to reinvent the global events industry through technology. To explore function rooms for hire Canberra-wide or to learn more about how the platform can help bring in new business for a venue, contact HeadBox today. For more information, call us now on +61473077276

