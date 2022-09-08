Submit Release
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Seventh consecutive record-setting quarter.
  • Net sales for the fourth quarter increased to $217.7 million, up 39.9% from the prior-year period.
  • Net income was $11.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.
  • Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.77, up 80.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $44.6 million, up 65.6%.
  • Share repurchases of $4.0 million during the quarter.
  • Non-cash impairment charges of $23.8 million related to our NauticStar segment.

Full Year Highlights:

  • The most profitable fiscal year in the Company’s history.
  • Net sales increased to $707.9 million, up 34.6% from the prior-year period.
  • Net income was $58.2 million, or $3.12 per diluted share.
  • Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.54, up 37.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $121.1 million, up 30.5%.
  • Share repurchases of $25.5 million during the fiscal year.

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “For the second consecutive year we achieved record-setting results, introduced an array of new and innovative products across our brands, produced industry-leading organic sales growth, and gained market share, all while navigating arguably one of the most challenging business environments in recent history. These results would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our team who continue to execute against our strategic priorities.”

Brightbill continued, “We delivered record-setting performances for each quarter, which culminated in record net sales and adjusted earnings for the full year. We grew our net sales by nearly 35 percent and our diluted adjusted earnings per share by more than 37 percent year-over-year, all on an organic basis. This exceptional performance was enabled by a year-over-year unit increase of more than 14 percent for the full year, resulting in the most wholesale units ever sold by the Company.”

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of 2022, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $217.7 million, up $62.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased sales volumes and higher prices. Higher option and content sales and favorable model mix also contributed to higher net sales.

Gross margin increased 140 basis points to 25.3 percent in the fourth quarter 2022 from 23.9 percent in the fourth quarter 2021. The increase was mainly due to increased sales volumes and higher prices, partially offset by inflationary pressures that drove material costs higher.

Operating expenses increased $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to the prior-year period primarily as a result of intangible and fixed asset impairment charges of $23.8 million related to our NauticStar segment. Additionally, non-recurring third-party consulting fees were recognized at our NauticStar segment related to an effort to improve operational efficiency and increase throughput.

Net income was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $16.5 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income per share was $0.63, compared to $0.87 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted Net Income increased to $32.1 million for the fourth quarter, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $44.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $27.0 million in the prior-year period.   Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.5 percent for the fourth quarter, up from 17.3 percent for the prior-year period, primarily due to higher net sales.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal 2022 Results

For fiscal 2022, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $707.9 million, up $182.1 million from fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased sales volume and higher prices. Higher option and content sales and favorable model mix also contributed to higher net sales.

Gross margin declined 180 basis points to 22.9 percent for fiscal 2022 from 24.7 percent in fiscal 2021. Lower margins were the result of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and operational challenges that drove material and overhead costs higher and were most pronounced at our NauticStar segment.

Operating expenses increased to $84.5 million for fiscal 2022, up $30.5 million compared to the prior-year period. During fiscal 2022, a $1.1 million goodwill impairment charge was recorded in the Aviara segment and $23.8 million was recorded in the NauticStar segment for impairment of other intangible assets and fixed assets. Additionally, despite our increased costs, selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales have decreased compared to the prior-year period. Selling and marketing expense increased due to timing of prior-year expenses being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. General and administrative expense increased as a result of continued investments in information technology and product development, as well as non-recurring third-party consulting fees recognized at our NauticStar segment related to an effort to improve operational efficiency and improve throughput.

Net income was $58.2 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $56.2 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income per share was $3.12, compared to $2.96 for fiscal 2021. Adjusted Net Income increased to $84.6 million for fiscal 2022, or $4.54 per diluted share, compared to $62.8 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $121.1 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $92.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margins were higher year-over-year for each of our segments, except NauticStar, which was heavily impacted by supply chain disruption, inflationary pressures, and other operational challenges. The dilutive impact on margins from NauticStar more than offset the margin improvements at MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara. As a result, our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.1 percent for fiscal 2022, down from 17.6 percent for the prior-year period.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Brightbill, “Looking forward, the potential for a weakening economy has caused us to approach our wholesale production plan for fiscal 2023 with a prudent level of conservatism. Even so, if our business performs to the lower end of our guidance range, we will deliver the second-best year in the history of our Company in terms of both revenue and earnings. Furthermore, as we clearly demonstrated during the past two years, our highly flexible business model will allow us to adjust our production plan and generate outstanding financial results should retail demand outpace our initial expectations.”

For fiscal year 2022, the Company had consolidated net sales of $707.9 million, including $66.3 million attributable to the NauticStar segment. Beginning with our fiscal first quarter of 2023, we will report the financial results of the NauticStar segment as discontinued operations, separate from the results of our continuing operations. As such, the following outlook represents expectations for our continuing operations only.

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

  • For full year fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales are expected to be between $580 million and $615 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $115 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of between $3.89 and $4.31. We expect capital expenditures to be approximately $30 million for the full year.
  • For fiscal first quarter 2023, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $165 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $33.5 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of approximately $1.30.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 results today, September 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning the resilience of our business model; and our intention to drive value and accelerate growth.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, general economic conditions, demand for our products, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our reliance on our network of independent dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our large fixed cost base, changes to U.S. federal income tax law, the overall impact and interpretation of which remain uncertain, the successful introduction of our new products and geopolitical conflicts. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 2, 2021, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

   
Results of Operations for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022  
   
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS		  
   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
   
    Three Months Ended     Year Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
                       
Net sales   $ 217,652     $ 155,532     $ 707,862     $ 525,808  
Cost of sales     162,643       118,291       545,500       395,837  
Gross profit     55,009       37,241       162,362       129,971  
Operating expenses:                                
Selling and marketing     3,336       3,432       14,624       13,021  
General and administrative     11,079       9,781       40,960       37,049  
Amortization of other intangible assets     988       987       3,988       3,948  
Impairments     23,833             24,933        
Total operating expenses     39,236       14,200       84,505       54,018  
Operating income     15,773       23,041       77,857       75,953  
Other expense:                                
Interest expense     391       748       1,471       3,392  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           733             733  
Income before income tax expense     15,382       21,560       76,386       71,828  
Income tax expense     3,891       5,026       18,172       15,658  
Net income   $ 11,491     $ 16,534     $ 58,214     $ 56,170  
                                 
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.64     $ 0.88     $ 3.15     $ 2.99  
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.87     $ 3.12     $ 2.96  
Weighted average shares used for computation of:                                
Basic earnings per share     17,952,267       18,822,231       18,455,226       18,805,464  
Diluted earnings per share     18,155,449       19,021,220       18,636,512       18,951,521  
                                 


MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2022     2021  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 34,203     $ 39,252  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $274 and $115, respectively     25,602       12,080  
Income tax receivable           355  
Inventories, net     78,639       53,481  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,666       5,059  
Total current assets     146,110       110,227  
Property, plant and equipment, net     61,747       60,495  
Goodwill     28,493       29,593  
Other intangible assets, net     37,418       59,899  
Deferred income taxes     21,525       15,130  
Deferred debt issuance costs, net     406       507  
Other long-term assets     1,353       609  
Total assets   $ 297,052     $ 276,460  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable   $ 28,050     $ 23,861  
Income tax payable     4,600       726  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     57,649       46,836  
Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs     2,873       2,866  
Total current liabilities     93,172       74,289  
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs     53,676       90,277  
Unrecognized tax positions     6,358       3,830  
Operating lease liabilities     198       276  
Total liabilities     153,404       168,672  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding, 18,061,437 shares at June 30, 2022 and 18,956,719
shares at June 30, 2021		     181       189  
Additional paid-in capital     96,584       118,930  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     46,883       (11,331 )
Total stockholders' equity     143,648       107,788  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 297,052     $ 276,460  
                 

Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended   For Years Ended
    June 30,     June 30,           June 30,     June 30,          
    2022     2021   Change   2022     2021   Change
                                               
                                               
    (Dollars in thousands)
                                               
                                               
Unit sales volume:                                              
MasterCraft     1,027       955   7.5   %     3,596       3,301     8.9   %
Crest     895       708   26.4   %     3,156       2,467     27.9   %
NauticStar     416       320   30.0   %     1,365       1,387     (1.6 ) %
Aviara(a)     29       10   190.0   %     100       42     138.1   %
Consolidated     2,367       1,993   18.8   %     8,217       7,197     14.2   %
Net sales:                                              
MasterCraft   $ 147,283     $ 104,687   40.7   %   $ 466,027     $ 350,812     32.8   %
Crest     39,402       33,318   18.3   %     140,859       102,688     37.2   %
NauticStar     20,436       14,510   40.8   %     66,253       59,846     10.7   %
Aviara(a)     10,531       3,017   249.1   %     34,723       12,462     178.6   %
Consolidated   $ 217,652     $ 155,532   39.9   %   $ 707,862     $ 525,808     34.6   %
Net sales per unit:                                              
MasterCraft   $ 143     $ 110   30.0   %   $ 130     $ 106     22.6   %
Crest     44       47   (6.4 ) %     45       42     7.1   %
NauticStar     49       45   8.9   %     49       43     14.0   %
Aviara(a)     363       302   20.2   %     347       297     16.8   %
Consolidated     92       78   17.9   %     86       73     17.8   %
Gross margin     25.3 %     23.9 % 140 bps     22.9 %     24.7 % (180) bps

(a) Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, our chief operating decision maker began to manage our business, allocate resources, and evaluate performance based on the changes that were made in the Company’s management structure in connection with the transition of Aviara production to our Merritt Island facility. As a result, the Company realigned its reportable segments to MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include impairment charges, share-based compensation, operational improvement initiative costs, Aviara transition costs, and debt refinancing charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as net income adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include impairment charges, income tax expense, amortization of acquisition intangibles, share-based compensation, operational improvement initiative costs, Aviara transition costs, and debt refinancing charges. 

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the Non-GAAP Measures, are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does U.S. GAAP measures alone.  We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a U.S. GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and net income margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) to Adjusted EBITDA margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
    June 30,   % of Net   June 30,   % of Net   June 30,     % of Net   June 30,   % of Net
    2022   sales   2021   sales   2022     sales   2021   sales
                                                           
    (Dollars in thousands)   (Dollars in thousands)
Net income   $ 11,491   5.3 %   $ 16,534   10.6 %   $ 58,214     8.2 %   $ 56,170   10.7 %
Income tax expense     3,891           5,026           18,172             15,658      
Interest expense     391           748           1,471             3,392      
Depreciation and amortization     3,460           3,082           13,614             11,630      
EBITDA     19,233   8.8 %     25,390   16.3 %     91,471     12.9 %     86,850   16.5 %
Impairments(a)     23,833                     24,933                  
Share-based compensation     583           800           3,458             2,984      
Operational improvement initiative(b)     984                     1,216                  
Aviara transition costs(c)                                     2,150      
Debt refinancing charges(d)               769                       769      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 44,633   20.5 %   $ 26,959   17.3 %   $ 121,078     17.1 %   $ 92,753   17.6 %

(a) Represents non-cash charges of $1.1 million recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill and $23.8 million recorded in our NauticStar segment for impairment of other intangible assets and fixed assets.

(b) Represents third-party consulting fees associated with the operational improvement initiative at our NauticStar segment.

(c) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(d) Represents loss recognized upon refinancing the Company’s debt in fiscal 2021. The loss is comprised of unamortized debt issuance costs related to the previously existing credit facility and third-party legal costs associated with the refinancing.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended     For the Years Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
                     
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income $ 11,491     $ 16,534     $ 58,214     $ 56,170  
Income tax expense   3,891       5,026       18,172       15,658  
Impairments(a)   23,833             24,933        
Amortization of acquisition intangibles   961       961       3,881       3,842  
Share-based compensation   583       800       3,458       2,984  
Operational improvement initiative(b)   984             1,216        
Aviara transition costs(c)                     2,150  
Debt refinancing charges(d)         769             769  
Adjusted Net Income before income taxes   41,743       24,090       109,874       81,573  
Adjusted income tax expense(e)   9,602       5,541       25,271       18,762  
Adjusted Net Income $ 32,141     $ 18,549     $ 84,603     $ 62,811  
                               
Adjusted net income per common share                              
Basic $ 1.79     $ 0.99     $ 4.58     $ 3.34  
Diluted $ 1.77     $ 0.98     $ 4.54     $ 3.31  
Weighted average shares used for the computation of (f):                              
Basic Adjusted net income per share   17,952,267       18,822,231       18,455,226       18,805,464  
Diluted Adjusted net income per share   18,155,449       19,021,220       18,636,512       18,951,521  

(a) Represents non-cash charges of $1.1 million recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill and $23.8 million recorded in our NauticStar segment for impairment of other intangible assets and fixed assets.

(b) Represents third-party consulting fees associated with the operational improvement initiative at our NauticStar segment.

(c) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(d) Represents loss recognized upon refinancing the Company’s debt in fiscal 2021. The loss is comprised of unamortized debt issuance costs related to the previously existing credit facility and third-party legal costs associated with the refinancing.

(e) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

(f) Represents the Weighted Average Shares Used for the Computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net income per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended     For the Years Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.63     $ 0.87     $ 3.12     $ 2.96  
Impact of adjustments:                              
Income tax expense   0.22       0.27       0.98       0.83  
Impairments(a)   1.31             1.34        
Amortization of acquisition intangibles   0.05       0.05       0.21       0.20  
Share-based compensation   0.03       0.04       0.19       0.16  
Operational improvement initiative(b)   0.05             0.07        
Aviara transition costs(c)                     0.11  
Debt refinancing charges(d)         0.04             0.04  
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes   2.29       1.27       5.91       4.30  
Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(e)   (0.52 )     (0.29 )     (1.37 )     (0.99 )
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 1.77     $ 0.98     $ 4.54     $ 3.31  

(a) Represents non-cash charges of $1.1 million recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill and $23.8 million recorded in our NauticStar segment for impairment of other intangible assets and fixed assets.

(b) Represents third-party consulting fees associated with the operational improvement initiative at our NauticStar segment.

(c) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(d) Represents loss recognized upon refinancing the Company’s debt in fiscal 2021. The loss is comprised of unamortized debt issuance costs related to the previously existing credit facility and third-party legal costs associated with the refinancing.

(e) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com 


