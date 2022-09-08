Field Trip Health & Wellness to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Announces Grant of Stock Options to Directors and Officers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSXV: FTHW) (the "Company" or “Field Trip”), a global leader in psychedelic therapies, today announced it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022.



A recording of the fireside chat will be available on demand from 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 12, 2022 for 90 days through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/c6cf2dcd-20ca-4c15-a193-a1cb2cbce1ee . The webcast recording will also be accessible on Reunion’s investor relations website and via the above link for 90 days.

Field Trip’s management team will also hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the duration of the conference. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at FieldTripIR@kcsa.com .

In addition, the Company today announced it has granted 200,000 stock options to its newly appointed independent directors and 50,000 stock options to an executive officer. As previously announced, the directors’ options were issued at the higher of market and the 10-day volume-weighted average price for Field Trip’s common shares, being on $0.36 and the officer’s options being priced at market of $0.34 and both are exercisable until September 7, 2032. The terms of each Option, including the vesting period (25% on the first anniversary of the grant and 36 equal installments each month thereafter until fully vested) is in accordance with the Company's equity incentive option plan. All options are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance and are subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

