IN8bio Appoints Michael R. Bishop, M.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies that utilize its DeltEx platform, today announced it has appointed Michael R. Bishop, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.S.C.O., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Bishop is Director, Hematopoietic Cellular Therapy Program, and Director of the David and Etta Jonas Center for Cellular Therapy, and Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago. He joins the other world-renowned experts in oncology, cellular immunotherapy and immunology on IN8bio’s SAB who provide expertise, contribute insights and advise the Company on its scientific endeavors and clinical direction.



“It is truly a pleasure and an honor to be joining the scientific advisory board of IN8bio. Having had the opportunity to watch the evolving and growing application of cellular therapies, not only to malignant diseases, but also now to non-malignant disease, I truly believe that this is becoming “the third pillar of medicine.” IN8bio is contributing to the further expansion of cellular therapeutics to all aspects of medicine,” stated Dr. Michael Bishop. “It is pleasing to see the efforts of Dr. Lawrence Lamb’s continued and seminal research in the field of gamma-delta T cells come to fruition, as I consider Larry to be a good friend and colleague, as well as an outstanding scientist. To see his research translated into the DeltEx platform is truly remarkable. I think that IN8bio is poised to make several important contributions to clinical medicine and ease the burden of disease for many patients. As such, it is my honor to serve on its scientific advisory board, and I hope that I am able to contribute to the important mission of this company.”

“Dr. Bishop has established a global reputation for his extensive research and expertise in the prevention and treatment of relapse of lymphomas after stem cell transplantation. The 30 years of transplantation expertise Dr. Bishop brings will provide valuable knowledge and support as we work to further advance our allogeneic gamma-delta T cell programs in both solid and liquid tumors,” said Trishna Goswami, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of IN8bio.

Dr. Bishop is Professor of Medicine, Director of Hematopoietic Cellular Therapy Program, and Director of the David and Etta Jonas Center for Cellular Therapy at the University of Chicago. Previously, he was Professor of Medicine and Head, Section of Adult Hematologic Malignancies in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Bishop also served as Senior Investigator and Deputy Branch Chief, Medical Oncology, at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Bishop has authored over 150 peer-reviewed articles and 30 book chapters, in addition to writing two books on cancer treatment and research. He also serves on the editorial board of numerous scientific journals, including Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation. Dr. Bishop earned his B.S. from the University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign and his M.D. from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed his residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a Fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Loyola University Medical Center.

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC, and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies that synergize with chemotherapy to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com .

