Statistics Report: Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2019 Share with CAGR 6.7% by 2025
The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is expected to generate around USD 223 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.7% between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
According to the report, the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market was valued at approximately at USD 141 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 223 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.7% between 2019 and 2025.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pharmacovigilance is the science and activities related to the understanding, evaluation, detection, and prevention of adversarial reactions to medications or problems related to medicine. The scope and definition of pharmacovigilance have evolved to identify the significance of a systems approach for improving and monitoring the harmless and safe use of medicines.
Pharmacovigilance and drug safety software or tools aid in classifying, reviewing, and forming pharmacovigilance data. This software also helps in the formation of repots related to adverse medical events. Additionally, the pharmacovigilance software is majorly used by biotech and pharmaceutical organizations, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), contract research organizations (CROs), and many other pharmacovigilance service providers. Pharmacovigilance globalization with extensive availability and access of the internet is likely to fuel the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in the future. Moreover, the augmenting adoption of pharmacovigilance software by numerous outsourcing companies will also serve as a huge growth opportunity for the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market over the forecast timespan.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is segmented on the basis of functionality, delivery mode, and end-user. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into drug safety audits software, ADR reporting software, fully integrated software, and issue tracking software. The fully integrated software segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing need to prevent errors in database management regarding medicines.
By delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premises and on-demand. The on-premises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, owing to its rising adoption by large pharmaceutical companies as it encompasses the installation of solutions and services on desktops within the organizational premises. Alternatively, the on-demand segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR globally.
By end-user, the market is segmented into contract research organizations (CROS), business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, pharma and biotech companies, and other pharmacovigilance service providers. The pharma and biotech companies are estimated to dominate the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market over the forecast timeline, owing to the high software adoption of to aid clinical trial activities and decrease medical expenditures. Contract research organizations (CRO) are anticipated to show the highest CAGR in the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market, owing to increasing outsourcing activities in pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America is anticipated to lead the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market over the forecast period, owing to the large base of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market and grow at an optimum rate over the forecast period, owing to the high adoption rate of PV software and a high number of clinical trials being conducted in the region.
Europe is anticipated to hold the second most prominent position in the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market and show remarkable growth in the future. This regional growth can be due to the high rate of clinical trials and increasing contract research manufacturing coupled with favorable regulations. Germany accounted for a major share of the Europe pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market, due to the high acceptance of newer technologies in Germany and high disposable income.
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 “𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐀𝐃𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞), 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 (𝐎𝐧-𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 & 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 (𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐒), 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐁𝐏𝐎) 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓” 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmacovigilance-drug-safety-software-market
The Asia Pacific pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is anticipated to record lucrative growth over the projected time period, owing to the increasing penetration of large and small pharmaceutical companies in the region, growing awareness about drug safety management, and rising adoption of pharmacovigilance software. India and China are expected to register a higher CAGR in this region, owing to the increasing number of clinical trials and the rising number of contract research organizations and business process outsourcing firms in the region.
The Latin American market growth is expected, led by Brazil, will be driven by high unmet medical needs and increasing awareness, knowledge, and benefits of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software. The Middle Eastern and African market is likely to witness noticeable growth with the increasing number of clinical trials in African countries and improved government initiatives.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
-Oracle Corporation
-ArisGlobal LLC
-AB Cube
-Max Delivery
-Relsys
-Sparta Systems, Inc.
-United BioSource Corporation
-EXTEDO GmbH
-Ennov Solutions, Inc.
