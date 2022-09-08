Cancer Cachexia Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 4.65% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of approximately 4.65% in the forecast period.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of approximately 4.65% in the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cachexia amongst the geriatric population is escalating the growth of cancer cachexia market.
The major players covered in the cancer cachexia market report are
Æterna Zentaris Inc.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.
Aphios Corp
Eli Lilly and Co. GTx
Helsinn Group
Merck & Co.
Novartis AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
XBiotech Inc.
Marsala Biotech Inc.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Astellas Pharma Inc.
AstraZeneca PLC
Biotest AG
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Boston Biomedical
InteRNA Technologies B.V.
ISU ABXIS Co. Ltd.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals
Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd.
The cancer cachexia market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, therapeutics, mechanism of action and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global cancer cachexia market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the cancer cachexia market because of the presence of a large number of drug manufacturers, advancements in novel technology for the treatment of cancer cachexia, advancing paradigm of care for cancer patients and strong product pipeline for wasting syndrome in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period because of the growing geriatric populations, increasing awareness among people, high prevalence and incidence of the cancer and presence of healthcare professionals for cancer supportive care in the region.
Research Methodology: Global Cancer Cachexia Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.
Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, global versus regional and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
