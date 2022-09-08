Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,111 in the last 365 days.

United States of America-Republic of Korea Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG)

The United States and the Republic of Korea will hold a bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) meeting on September 16, 2022. The United States delegation will be led by Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, and Dr. Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. The Republic of Korea delegation will be led by Mr. Cho Hyundong, First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Shin Beomchul, Vice Minister of National Defense.

The EDSCG provides an opportunity for the two governments to discuss peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.  President Joseph R. Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea agreed to re-establish the EDSCG at the May 2022 Summit in Seoul. This will be the first EDSCG meeting since 2018.

You just read:

United States of America-Republic of Korea Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.