North America Compound Management Market is Expected Valued at USD 1237.41 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.9%

The compound management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,237.41 million by 2028 from USD 409.98 million in 2020. Upgradation of the software driven compound management and trending biobanking scenario are expected to be the key drivers for the compound management market.

Compound management is a process of managing a large-small compound library including updating the outdated chemical, information databases, robotic automation involved in inventory management and quality control of the storage environment. It includes storing, tracking, logistics, compound dispensing and preparation of compounds to be tested and analysed in drug discovery processes. The improper management leads to entering the wrong compound for research and testing, non-repetitive compound concentration has become the major focus for pharma and biotech companies.

North America Compound Management Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Compound management market is categorized into seven notable segments which are based on product & services, sample type, process, application, compound library size, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product & services, the compound management market is segmented into compound/sample management products and outsourcing services. In 2021, compound/sample management products segment is dominating in the compound management market because they are crucial assets for compound management and needed for various functions. Moreover, most companies prefer in-house equipment for research purposes. Although, laboratory automation and storage devices are the strongest contributing factors, a large number of compound management products are required in research workflow and development processes.

On the basis of sample type, the compound management market is segmented into chemical compounds and biosamples. In 2021, chemical compounds segment is dominating the market because they constitute significant share in all kinds of drug discovery including biopharmaceuticals. The chemicals are used as reagents or in reactions for development workflow irrespective of the field of research. The involvement of chemical samples attribute to the high percent of using chemical compounds in the compound management market.

On the basis of process, the compound management market is segmented into high-throughput screening, fragment based screening and lead optimization. In 2021, high throughput screening segment is dominating the market as it has been the leading model of small molecule drug discovery for the biopharmaceutical industry. Companies have invested more than one million compounds in hardware (liquid storage, robotics and read-out technologies), process automation, and large compound collections in over two to three decades.

On the basis of application, the compound management market is segmented into drug discovery, preclinical discovery, gene synthesis, bio banking and others. In 2021, drug discovery segment is dominating the market as most companies are focused on investing the highest amount of capital in drug discovery as compared to other applications as it involves the identification of hits and lead candidates, chemical synthesis, characterization of the leads compound, screening, and assays for therapeutic efficacy of the final developed compound.

On the basis of compound library size, the compound management market is segmented into small & medium libraries and large libraries. In 2021, large libraries segment is dominating the market as they have more resources when it comes to identifying the compounds for screening and capital to invest on compound management equipment and services. Moreover, small libraries have limited need for automation, prefer traditional methods and have the small number of compound present for screening and development which do not need large automation.

On the basis of end user, the compound management market is segmented into pharmaceuticals companies, biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, research and academic institutes and others. In 2021, pharmaceuticals companies segment is dominating the market as this segment is focused on drug discovery and have to increase the pace work process for bringing the drugs to clinical trials pipelines for which they need laboratory and inventory automation which is provide by the compound management for support workflow in drug development.

On the basis of distribution channel, the compound management market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributor. In 2021, direct sales segment is dominating the market as it is the most preferred mode and cost effective with the large product portfolio available on the company website and marketing pattern of the company.

Compound Management Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The compound management market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product & services, sample type, process, application, compound library size, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the compound management market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

North America region holds the highest share in the compound management market and is expected to witness the CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing involvement of AI in drug development workflow, increase in outsourcing compound management, trending biobanking scenario among other factors. The U.S. has the highest household spending in the world and offers trade agreements with several countries making it the largest market for consumer products including compound management products.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Initiatives by Manufactures is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Compound Management Market

The compound management market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in compound management product sales, impact of advancement in the compound management and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the compound management market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Compound Management Market Share Analysis

The compound management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to compound management market.

The major companies providing compound management are HighRes Biosolutions, Brooks Life Sciences, Tecan Trading AG, Evotec SE, Hamilton Company, Pharmaron, LABCYTE INC., AXXAM S.p.A HighRes Biosolutions, LiCONiC AG, Specs Compound Handling B.V., SPT Labtech, WuXi AppTech among others among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available: North America Compound Management Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

