Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market Share Worth US$345.6 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Health benefits associated with selenium are anticipated to boost selenium-rich agricultural products market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the selenium-rich agricultural products market size is estimated to reach $345.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growing health consciousness among people, rising disposable income, ameliorating retail network, and noteworthy marketing strategies adopted by market players are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the selenium-rich agricultural products market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Global Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to the high demand for selenium-rich foods because of high health awareness and disposable income to make such purchases. Even the areas with low selenium concentration in the soil are well above recommended dietary allowances.
2. The changing perception of people from eating abundant to eating healthy, growing chronic and viral illnesses, refining retail channels, expanding e-commerce presence in underdeveloped countries are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market. Demand and supply gaps pertaining to pandemic constraints are said to reduce market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Global Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market based on the applications can be further segmented into human-centric and animal-centric. The human-centric segment held the largest share in 2021. The human-centric along with animal segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to rising demand for better quality meat and dairy products across the globe.
2. Global Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the wide-ranging presence of retail shops in metropolitan and pastoral areas. The online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The Global Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the selenium-rich agricultural products industry are -
1. Nanjing Yuanwang
2. Eankn International
3. Luoyang Fuhai Agricultural
4. Bioarmor
5. Vitalac Industries
