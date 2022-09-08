Metaverse in Finance Market 2021 Industry Growth, Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Blockchain segment expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrency

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in metaverse, increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies, and use of metaverse to improve financial data management are some key factors expected to drive market growth

Advancements in metaverse are expected to boost its adoption in the finance and business sector with a sharp focus on social connection. Businesses can leverage metaverse to advertise their products and will open up new opportunities for entirely digital products. Increasing focus on virtual reality, digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency, rising use of metaverse technology to streamline financial data management, and development of metaverse wallets are some factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of metaverse technology by traditional financial institutions, integration of decentralized finance protocols, and growing popularity of NFTs are some other factors expected to further contribute to revenue share over the forecast period.

Metaverse is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the finance sector as increasing number of financial institutions are integrating metaverse with their financial services to provide better offerings and enhance customer experience. Metaverse can play a crucial role in management of large datasets of financial transactions. Blockchain and cryptocurrencies can further improve security of the transactions and prevent frauds and suspicious activities. In addition, numerous banks and financial institutions have started using VR and AR in financial projects to strengthen customer relations, provide coaching and personalized guidance, and accelerate digitized banking and these factors are expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. Increasing collaboration of fintech firms and financial institutions with metaverse-based companies to drive development of digital banks in the metaverse are some other factors that can drive market growth going ahead.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Metaverse in Finance Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

National Bank of Kuwait

Kookmin Bank

Shinhan Bank

IBK Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities

Mogo, Inc.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Metaverse in Finance market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in finance market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Blockchain

Metaverse Wallets

Virtual Assistants

Non-fungible Tokens (NFT)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Brokerage Firms

Investment Banks

Financial Institutions

Fintech Companies

Digital Asset Management Companies

Financial Advisory Companies

Commercial Banks

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

