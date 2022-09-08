Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market is expected to Reach USD 162.08 Million by 2029

Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the marijuana drying and curing equipment market which was USD million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 162.08 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Some of the major players operating in the marijuana drying and curing equipment market are:

Cann drying Systems, LLC (U.S)

Darwin Chambers (U.S)

Controlled Environments Limited (Canada)

Autocure (U.S)

YOFUMO TECHNOLOGIES (U.S)

Dhydra Technologies (Canada)

EnWave Corporation (Canada)

HARTER drying solutions (Germany)

PROTEIN SOLUTIONS GROUP (U.S)

Tikun Olam (Israel)

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

Aphria, Inc. (Canada)

Organigram Holdings, Inc. (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

The Cronos Group (Canada)

Maricann Inc. (Canada)

Tilray Brands Inc. (U.S)

Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of countries legalizing cannabis for medical and recreational consumption

Demand for drying and curing equipment is being fueled by the booming cannabis production industry. The marijuana drying and curing equipment market's key industry trend has been increased research and development spending on equipment development.

Widespread legalization of hemp

The world's demand for cannabis is expected to rise, resulting in new economic prospects and investments in the construction of cultivation facilities and capital equipment for cannabis drying and curing. Demand for technologically improved equipment that can speed up the drying process is projected to rise as demand for high grade and strong marijuana grows.

Increasing consumption of cannabis for medical

The growing popularity of cannabis cultivation is likely to increase demand for these equipment, which come in a variety of technologies. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for high-quality cannabis with low moisture content, less disagreeable odour, and increased active components would support market expansion.

Opportunities

The legalisation of recreational cannabis, an increase in hemp consumption, and a growing desire for marijuana edibles are all contributing to Canada's strong need for drying and curing equipment. Furthermore, weed producing businesses such as Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth are considering expanding their growing capacity, which will aid market growth throughout the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges

Drying and curing marijuana is an important post-harvest step since it has a big impact on the taste and overall quality of the crop. Furthermore, the worldwide marijuana drying and curing equipment market is being boosted by strict quality control methods during cannabis growing. However, the high starting costs of marijuana drying and curing equipment may limit the global market's future growth.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

This Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Status of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market?

What Is Current Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Status of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Industry? What is Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What is Market Analysis of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Dynamics of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Industry?

