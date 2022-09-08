Endpoint Protection Platforms Market size is expected to reach $6.91 Bn in 2030 rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increased dependency on internet is resulting in high-security risks like data theft and phishing which is driving market growth

Market Size – USD 3.33 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increase in cyberattacks is driving EPP market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market size reached USD 3.33 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and surge in incidence of cyberattacks are crucial factors driving market revenue growth.

Endpoint protection platforms are used in cybersecurity programs to protect users against illegal activities. Cyber security has become an important issue as most companies are implementing remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has also boosted demand for endpoint protection platforms. Although remote working is not a new concept, the trend of remote working has increased exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work from home during lockdown has created a tremendous spike in the BYOD trend. As companies are encouraging the use of BYOD, they are also certifying deployment of agent-less security solutions that can protect data on these devices.

One of the most persistent problems of cyber security is lack of visibility. Cybersecurity professionals do not find attack surfaces that hackers target without true visibility. Endpoint protection platforms help professionals by providing them with increased visibility. Next-generation EPP helps IT security find all devices connecting to the network, including mobile devices. Endpoint protection platforms uncover potential gaps and perform regular check ups on weak spots, which are driving the revenue growth of the market. However, availability of conventional security solutions such as anti-malware and antivirus for endpoint protection is restraining market revenue growth.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analysed and validated through primaries.

Endpoint protection platforms allow organizations to reap various benefits such as unified security and management, identifying security gaps, maintaining control with zero trust, and simplifying management. High threat of cyber attackers increases the adoption of EPP in several organizations. The endpoint protection platform enables businesses to quickly detect malware and other common security threats. It also assists in monitoring, detection, and response, allowing the company to identify advanced threats such as fileless malware, polymorphic attacks, and zero-day attacks. Furthermore, endpoint protection platform solutions are installed on endpoint devices to prevent malicious activity, block file-based malware attacks, and offer remediation and investigation capabilities required to retort alerts and security incidents.

Rising research and development in EPP by major companies to protect organizations against cyber threats is expected to boost the market. For instance, on 7 April 2022, two cybersecurity companies, CrowdStrike and Mandiant, established a strategic alliance to assist in remediating and defending their customers against increasingly sophisticated cybercrime incidents. The partnership combines CrowdStrike’s Falcon endpoint protection platform with Mandiant’s breach investigation and response services offering tighter platform integrations.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Endpoint Protection Platforms market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Cisco Systems, Carbon Black, Fortinet, Symphony Technology Group, Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, F-Secure, and Check Point Software Technologies

This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the Endpoint Protection Platforms business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional Services

Integration and Implementation

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Key Offerings of the Report:

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

