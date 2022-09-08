Sucralose Market is expected to Expand at USD 7.40 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Future Trends, Applications, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook

Rising consumer health consciousness and disposable income in developing countries have resulted in increased demand for sugar substitutes such as sucralose, due to its calorie-free property. People with high blood sugar and diabetic patients prefer calorie-free sweeteners, which fuels the sucralose market's growth

Data Bridge Market Research's latest research study, Global Sucralose Market Research Report 2022-2029, evaluates the Sucralose market, highlights the potential, analyses risks, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support. This Sucralose market report studies the market and the food and beverages industry comprehensively by considering several aspects. The report helps in achieving sustainable growth in the market, by providing well-versed, specific, and most relevant product and market information. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been employed very carefully to generate this finest market research report. The company profiles of all the top market players and brands are listed in the Sucralose report which puts light on their moves like product launches, product enhancements, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and their effect on the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Sucralose market was valued at 4.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7.40 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:-

Sucralose is an artificial sweetener that is used as a sugar substitute. It also has a longer shelf life than other sweetener substitutes and is thought to be sweeter than sugar. They are derived from natural substances found in nature or artificially created using chemicals and preservatives.

Obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome have all become major public health issues due to their links to an imbalanced calorie intake. Sugar substitutes play an essential role in reducing calories as part of an overall healthy diet and physical activity regimen to combat the conditions mentioned above.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the Sucralose Market are

DuPont (U.S.)

ADM (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle (U.K.)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Roquette Frères (France)

PureCircle (U.S.)

MacAndrews & ForbesIncorporated. (U.S.)

JK Sucralose Inc. (China)

Ajinomoto Co. Inc (Japan)

The NutraSweetM Co. (U.S.)

Südzucker AG (Germany)

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. (China)

Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China)

HSWT (France)

Recent development

Tate & Lyle will release the VANTAGE sweetener solution design tools in July 2020. It is a collection of new and innovative sweetener solution design tools and an education programme for creating sugar-reduced food and drinks with low-calorie sweeteners.

Key Questions Answered in This Report: –

How has this market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the key product types available in this market?

Which are the major application areas in the market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global market?

What are the key regions in this market?

What are the price trends?

What are the various stages in the value chain of this industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

Key Drivers

Rising preferences for healthy alternatives and low calorie products

Rising consumer health consciousness and disposable income in developing countries have resulted in increased demand for sugar substitutes such as sucralose, due to its calorie-free property. People with high blood sugar and diabetic patients prefer calorie-free sweeteners, which fuels the sucralose market's growth. The food and beverage industry's constant demand for sucralose as a sweetener for various food products such as bakery products, health drinks, juices, and confectionary has significantly contributed to the growing demand for the global sucralose market. Sucralose sweetener is used as a non-caloric sweetener in a variety of food recipes, increasing demand for the global sucralose market from households and restaurants.

Growing demand in various end-user industries

The increased use of sucraloses in various end-use applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, feed, ethanol production, and others is also driving the market. It can be used as a water-retaining agent in personal care and cosmetics serums and as a nutritional supplement in pharmaceutical products such as syrups and injections. Strong R&D combined with technical capabilities has put the company in the lead, and as a result, the demand for crystalline sugar has grown over time.

Opportunity

Growing technical innovation in the food processing sector and rising demand for nutritional snack bars will augment market growth. Sucralose manufacturers are expected to benefit from price fluctuations in sugar. As a result of these factors, the market is expanding with the number of diabetic patients and consumer health consciousness.

Segmentation:- Sucralose Market

Application

Confectionary

Beverage

Dairy Products

Frozen Foods

Others

End user

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights:-

The sucralose market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country application and end user industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the sucralose market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

In the global sucralose market, Europe accounted for the vast majority of market share because of the presence of key market players, significant investment in R&D, technologically advanced methods of production, and the availability of raw materials in the region. The advancement of pharmaceuticals through the use of natural sugar has proven to be the most promising for market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the second-largest sucralose market because of increased use in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. China leads the market due to the presence of market key players and the country's large population, whereas India is the fastest-growing market due to the use of innovative manufacturing techniques and rising income levels.

Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Sucralose Market:

1) Ahead of 2022, which region offers the most lucrative open doors for the Sucralose Market?

2) What are the business threats, as well as the impact of the most recent scenario on Sucralose Market growth and estimation?

3) In terms of applications, types, and areas, what are the most promising, high-development possibilities for the Sucralose movement?

4) What segments of the Sucralose Market are attracting the most attention in 2022 and beyond?

5) Who are the major participants in the Sucralose Market, both now and in the future?

Table Of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

