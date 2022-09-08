Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,180 in the last 365 days.

BioCardia to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], today announced it will participate on a panel as a presenting company at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference. The conference is being held in person on September 15, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue.

The conference will feature insightful panel presentations covering key topics and themes spanning the expansion of cell therapies; AAV and lentiviral-based gene therapies; emergence of CRISPR technologies; discussions on regulatory pathways, manufacturing, and clinical development; and highlights of key commercial considerations as more therapies near the finish line.

Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia, will participate in the morning panel session titled: “Ring Ring: Is That Large-Cap Pharma Calling? Importance of Established Partnerships in Place.”

Cantor Fitzgerald is not broadcasting the event; it is for in-person attendance only.

Event:  Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

Date:  September 15, 2022

Location:  Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms that enable four product candidates in development. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial investigational product has been granted Breakthrough designation by the FDA, has CMS reimbursement, and is supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. The CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial also has CMS Reimbursement. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its delivery systems. For more information visit: www.BioCardia.com.

Media Contact:
Anne Laluc, Marketing
Email: alaluc@BioCardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120

Investor Contact:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investors@BioCardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120


Primary Logo

You just read:

BioCardia to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.