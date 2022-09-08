Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The high-grade silver results show the potential for resource expansion at depth and along strike in the El Verde and Sierra Plata Deep areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Since April of this year, the Company has drilled over 5,300 meters in 23 holes, totaling 8,100 meters year to date, with the aim to define and extend mineralized zones.



Considerable exploration potential remains along the 35 square kilometre land package and exploration will be on-going, with additional testing for new discoveries with surface mapping and sampling underway. This program will aid the Company’s goal to define a mineral resource large enough to support a preliminary economic assessment.

Highlights from Recent Drill Results

199 gpt Ag, 4.68% Pb and 2.64% Zn for 428 gpt AgEq over a 3.48 m ETW , including 501 gpt Ag, 8.08% Pb and 6.50% Zn for 971 gpt AgEq over 0.27 m (VCU-78)





, including 501 gpt Ag, 8.08% Pb and 6.50% Zn for 971 gpt AgEq over 0.27 m (VCU-78) 322 gpt Ag, 5.19% Pb and 1.62% Zn for 528 gpt AgEq over a 1.67 m ETW , including 605 gpt Ag, 14.8% Pb and 3.46% Zn for 1,150 gpt AgEq over 0.53 m (VCU-80)





, including 605 gpt Ag, 14.8% Pb and 3.46% Zn for 1,150 gpt AgEq over 0.53 m (VCU-80) 664 gpt Ag, 1.88% Pb and 0.80% Zn for 747 gpt AgEq over a 5.56 m ETW , including 5,600 gpt Ag, 15.35% Pb and 1.75% Zn for 6,096 gpt AgEq over 0.22 m (VCU-90)





, including 5,600 gpt Ag, 15.35% Pb and 1.75% Zn for 6,096 gpt AgEq over 0.22 m (VCU-90) 242 gpt Ag, 0.48% Pb and 1.66% Zn for 317 gpt AgEq over a 5.34 m ETW, including 711 gpt Ag, 0.53% Pb and 2.13% Zn for 806 gpt AgEq over 0.52 m (VCU-96)





Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Ag: silver; Pb: lead; Zn: zinc; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated using a silver price of $22 per troy ounce, lead price of $0.90 per pound and zinc price of $1.20 per pound.

“In the areas of the El Verde and Sierra Plata historically mined areas, we continue to verify extensions of the mineralized zones at depth and along strike,” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “The focus for the rest of the year will be to test the northern part of the project with a surface drilling program on various north to south striking structures, such as the northern extension of Veta Colorada, San Alberto and the El Cabezón systems; as well as resuming drilling of the San Patricio vein.”

Latest Drill Results

The Parral drill results are summarized in the following tables:

Parral - Veta Colorada El Verde (view Veta Colorada (El Verde) longitudinal section)

Hole



Structure



From To True Width Ag Pb Zn AgEq (m) (m) (m) (gpt) (%) (%) (gpt) VCU-78



Veta Colorada 274.20 279.45 3.48 199 4.68 2.64 428 Including 276.65 277.05 0.27 501 8.08 6.50 971 VCU-79











Hw Veta Colorada 210.95 212.45 1.32 96 0.22 0.31 114 Including 210.95 212.00 0.93 95 0.26 0.37 116 Veta Colorada 216.40 218.40 1.77 297 0.64 2.28 400 Including 217.50 218.40 0.79 337 0.77 3.27 481 VCU-80



Veta Colorada 261.00 263.20 1.67 322 5.19 1.62 528 Including 262.20 262.90 0.53 605 14.80 3.46 1,150 VCU-81



Veta Colorada 309.80 312.05 1.32 83 0.81 0.35 119 Including 310.75 311.40 0.38 188 1.16 0.59 243





Parral - Veta Colorada Sierra Plata Deep (view Veta Colorada (Sierra Plata) longitudinal section)

Hole



Structure



From To True Width Ag Pb Zn AgEq (m) (m) (m) (gpt) (%) (%) (gpt) VCU-83



Veta Colorada 145.85 147.35 0.93 70 4.09 3.48 315 Including 145.85 146.50 0.40 97 8.75 6.96 603 VCU-87











Hw Veta Colorada 88.35 90.05 1.26 59 0.92 4.01 234 Including 88.35 88.90 0.41 79 2.38 4.10 299 Veta Colorada 93.00 95.10 1.58 135 3.40 3.42 358 Including 93.00 93.60 0.45 141 5.89 3.96 454 VCU-88



Veta Colorada 143.75 145.40 0.90 193 7.11 5.71 606 Including 144.45 145.40 0.52 269 7.80 8.17 793 VCU-89



Veta Colorada 185.90 189.95 1.68 163 2.62 2.53 331 Including 187.85 188.40 0.23 312 3.87 4.57 591 VCU-90











Hw Veta Colorada 136.50 145.15 5.56 664 1.88 0.80 747 Including 142.85 143.20 0.22 5,600 15.35 1.75 6,096 Veta Colorada 150.00 154.70 3.05 145 0.18 0.49 168 Including 153.85 154.70 0.55 247 0.28 1.87 325 VCU-92



Veta Colorada 77.15 78.90 1.74 88 1.38 2.05 203 Including 77.15 78.00 0.85 167 2.82 4.07 398 VCU-93



Veta Colorada 245.00 248.00 1.70 122 0.86 0.74 174 Including 246.00 246.75 0.42 206 0.14 0.14 215 VCU-94



Veta Colorada 254.70 256.65 1.03 155 0.31 1.10 205 Including 254.70 256.00 0.69 172 0.39 1.32 232 VCU-95



Veta Colorada 226.35 229.55 2.04 131 2.67 2.38 295 Including 229.05 229.55 0.32 283 3.41 7.43 657 VCU-96



Veta Colorada 159.30 165.40 5.34 242 0.48 1.66 317 Including 159.30 159.90 0.52 711 0.53 2.13 806 VCU-97



Veta Colorada 206.90 209.15 1.62 247 1.58 1.44 345 Including 206.90 207.55 0.47 406 1.29 0.83 473 VCU-98



Veta Colorada 203.55 205.40 1.33 124 0.64 0.88 175 Including 204.90 205.40 0.36 146 1.26 1.14 224 VCU-99



Veta Colorada 194.30 195.70 0.97 105 0.76 0.95 162 Including 195.00 195.70 0.49 142 0.90 1.79 234 VCU-100



Veta Colorada 234.00 235.90 1.12 105 0.53 1.13 162 Including 234.45 234.90 0.26 235 1.55 3.39 405

Drill holes VCU-82, VCU-84, VCU-85, VCU-86 and VCU-91 returned no significant results





Notes to Tables

Silver equivalents are calculated using the formula:

Ag (gpt) + [Pb (%) X 2204.6 X Pb Price / Ag Price X 31.1] + [Zn (%) X 2204.6 X Zn Price / Ag Price X 31.1] Price assumptions used are: Pb $0.90, Zn $1.20 and Ag $22.00 Minor amounts of gold and copper are present but are not considered economical All widths are estimated true widths No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted

Qualified Person and QA/QC – Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information

Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations

Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

