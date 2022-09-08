Krystal Biotech to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, announced today that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York from September 12-14.



Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation and host investor meetings on September 13.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 2:30pm ET on Tuesday, September 13 and will be posted on the Investor section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop life-changing medicines for patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung, and other areas. For more information please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .